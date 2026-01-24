The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider entering into an agreement with Serrano Development Group.

The agreement would involve the purchase of city-owned property along Main Street near the intersection of Main Street and Railroad Avenue for a mixed-use development and parking structures.

The Serrano Development Group created controversy in 2025 with its development of the nearby Hartwell on Railroad Avenue in Old Town Newhall, a 98-unit mixed-use development which caused friction with neighbors of the development and concern over the demolition of a historic building.

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The city-owned property includes the Moore’s Subs property (APN 2831- 019-901), acquired in 2005, the Roger Dunn property (APN 2831-018-900), acquired in 2018 and the Coffey Parking Lot property (APNs 2831-018-901 through -906), acquired in 2021.

Collectively, these parcels total approximately 0.86 acres and include approximately 85 public surface parking spaces and one existing, approximately 4,743 square foot, two-story commercial building, formerly occupied by Roger Dunn.

The site is located within the Arts and Entertainment Zone of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan.

The OTNSP calls for the development of two public parking structures, one on the north and one on the south of Main Street. The opportunity exists on the south side of Main Street where the property could be redeveloped to increase public parking while facilitating a mixed-use project with commercial uses on the ground floor and residential units above.

Also on the consent calendar is an item for the council to approve the 2026 Community Services and Arts Grants program funding recommendations by the Grants Committee and Peer Review Rating Panel.

2026 Community Services Grants

2026 Community Services Grants Recommended for Funding

1 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley $5,000.

2 Bridge to Home Feeding it Forward $5,000.

3 California Institute of the Arts Tataviam Arts Program $5,000.

4 California Native Plant Society Revive, enhance, and maintain local ecosystems by removing invasive weeds $5,000.

5 Child & Family Center Trauma-Informed Art Therapy Certification $5,000.

6 College of the Canyons Foundation Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program $5,000.

7 Fostering Youth Independence Healthy Carts $5,000.

8 LEAP Childrens Museum LEAP Children’s Museum Pop Up $5,000.

9 Northeast Valley Health Corporation Colposcopy Access Project $5,000.

10 Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry Fundraising Kiosks $5,000.

11 Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Chair Replacement for Senior Fitness Classes $5,000.

12 Saugus Robotics 25-26 FRC & VRC Competition Season $5,000.

13 SCV Education Foundation Bag of Books 1st Grade Expansion $5,000.

14 Single Mothers Outreach, Inc From “Home to Hope” Access Through Technology $5,000.

15 SNAP Sports, Inc SNAP Sports 3-Day Special Hockey Festival 2026 $5,000.

16 Students Against Scams Organization “Cyber Security for Seniors” 3k Book Drive $5,000.

17 The Gibbon Conservation Center Educational Replica Gibbon Bones and Interactive Display $5,000.

18 Trey Loves You Wellness Center Libraries for Santa Clarita High Schools $5,000.

19 Triumph Foundation Adaptive Recreation Manager $5,000.

20 William S Hart Education Foundation Sequoia School Wellness Center $5,000.

Total recommended grant funding: $100,000.

2026 Community Services Grants NOT Recommended for Funding

1 Agape Village Day Program Interactive Learning for All: Smartboard Technology at Agape Village $5,000.

2 Beauty Bus Henry Mayo Hospital Beauty Series $5,000.

3 Mental Health Hook-Up Stop the Stigma SCV $5,000.

4 Press Paws Ranch Retreat Cancer Community Events for Residents of the City of Santa Clarita $4,000.

5 SCV Chinese Cultural Association Santa Clarita 2026 Lunar New Year Gala $5,000

Total amount NOT recommended for grant funding: $24,000.

2026 Arts Grants

2026 Arts Grants Recommended for Funding

Community Arts Grants

1 Circle of Hope Building Resilience Through Creative Expression $5,000.

2 CLASS Sulphur Springs Education Foundation Xylophones Across SSUSD: Keys to Creativity and

Collaboration $5,000.

3 Eclipse Theatre LA Curse of The Starving Class $4,000.

4 Hart Choir Booster Club Encore Regional Music Festival $5,000.

5 Include Everyone Project SCV The Magic Within and Ambassador Program $5,000.

6 Los Angeles Opera Company (LA Opera) Elementary Opera Programs $5,000.

7 Mission Opera The Sojourner and Mollie Sinclair $5,000.

8 Olive Branch Theatricals Olive Branch Theatricals presents We Will Rock You $5,000.

9 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Spanish Language Production/Latine Festival $5,000.

10 Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Spring 2026 Concerts $5,000.

11 The Artree Community Art Center Branching Out Studio $3,980.

12 The Gold Star Brigade Inc. Equipping Canyon High School Instrumental Music for Equitable

Access and Quality $4,972.

Arts Organization Capacity Grants

13 Include Everyone Project SCV IEPSCV Safety and Sustainability $3,000.

14 Olive Branch Theatricals LED Lighting for Olive Branch Theatricals $5,000.

15 Santa Clarita Master Chorale Inc Marketing and Social Media Capacity Initiative $5,000.

16 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Theatrical Truss for Productions $5,000.

Santa Clarita Presents

17 Canyon Theatre Guild Family Friendly Broadway Musical – Disney’s Frozen $1,548.

18 ESCAPE Theatre ESCAPE Theatre’s Production of Matilda $7,500.

19 Santa Clarita Ballet Company Inc A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Twelve Dancing Princes $7,500.

20 Santa Clarita Master Chorale Inc Santa Clarita Master Chorale 26th Season $7,500.

Total recommended grant funding: $100,000.

2026 Arts Grants NOT Recommended for Funding

1 Broadway Bound Players Spring Production $5,000.

2 Broadway Bound Players New Microphones for Broadway Bound Players $4,536.

3 California Institute of the Arts World Music Festival $5,000.

4 College of the Canyons Foundation North Indian Classical Music Workshops $5,000.

5 Dig Deep Theatre Production of You Got Older by Clare Barron $4,000.

6 Dig Deep Theatre Dig Deep Dash $4,100.

7 Eclipse Theatre LA Eartec Ultra Lite-HD Wireless Headsets $806.

8 Helix Collective Echo-System $5,000.

9 HOPE Theatre Arts From Autumn to the Stars $5,000.

10 Million Little Board Development $5,000.

11 Mission Opera Bella Notte Capacity and Sustainability Initiative $5,000.

12 Open Wings Theatre Company Pipelines $5,000.

13 Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Technology Upgrade Support $3,000.

14 Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra A Home for Harmony at Rancho Pico: Supporting SCVYO’S Rehearsal Facilities $5,000.

Total amount NOT recommended for grant funding: $61,442.

The consent calendar also includes an item for the city council to consider the purchase and delivery of three new hydrogen fuel cell transit buses.

View the full agenda below:

