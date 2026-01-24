Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
New Business
1. CITY COUNCIL 2026 COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS LIST

On an annual basis, the Mayor and City Council undertake a discussion in open session for the purpose of updating the Council Committee Appointments List.
2. EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATING AGREEMENT FOR THE CITY-OWNED MAIN STREET PROPERTY

City Council to consider entering into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement with Serrano Development Group for the City-Owned Main Street Property
Consent Calendar
3. Minutes of Jan 13, 2026 5:00 PM
4. Minutes of Jan 13, 2026 6:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 01 AND 02

Check Register No. 01 for the Period 11/28/25 through 12/11/25 and 12/18/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 12/01/25 through 12/12/25. Check Register No. 02 for the Period 12/12/25 through 12/25/25 and 12/31/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 12/15/25 through 12/26/25.
6. FISCAL YEAR 2025-2026 LOS ANGELES COUNTY AFFORDABLE HOUSING SOLUTIONS AGENCY ANNUAL BUDGET FOR MEASURE A FUNDS

City Council consideration of the FY 2025-26 Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) annual budget for Measure A funds, including approval of the expenditure plan and authorization to submit the budget to LACAHSA. The budget allocates $3,502,293 across Production, Preservation, and Ownership, Technical Assistance, and Renter Protection and Homelessness Prevention categories.
7. CONTRACT AND APPROPRIATION OF FUNDS FOR SOLAR INVERTER REPAIRS AT THE TRANSIT MAINTENANCE FACILITY

This agenda item considers the award and appropriation of funds for the solar inverter repairs contract at the Transit Maintenance Facility to Nuon Energy LLC, dba McKay Roofing and Solar.
8. NEW FLYER OF AMERICA CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF THREE NEW HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRANSIT BUSES

City Council consideration of a purchase and delivery of three new hydrogen fuel cell transit buses.
9. 2026 COMMUNITY SERVICES AND ARTS GRANTS

City Council consideration to approve the 2026 Community Services and Arts Grants program funding recommendations by the Grants Committee and Peer Review Rating Panel.
In memory of Cameron Gott and Lola Williams
