January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
| Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Finally Family Homes cropped

Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Enjoy refreshments in celebration of this meaningful milestone and a new chapter in serving young adults aging out of foster care, at risk of homelessness, or struggling to find stability.

Finally Family Homes empowers these young adults with essential resources, guidance and community as they work toward stable, successful futures. This completed space reflects our growing capacity to serve with dignity, care and deep commitment to their long-term success.

Everyone is welcome, chamber members, local businesses, neighbors, supporters and community partners. Come tour the center, meet the team, and celebrate.

To RSVP or for more information visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-finally-family-homes-1.

Finally Family Homes
