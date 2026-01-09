Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
|
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
|
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
|
California Health and Human Services leaders champion vaccination as a cornerstone of public health.
|
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is mostly-back from holiday schedule, and some league matches have occurred. But these have resulted in only minor changes in the standings. Top teams won’t be clashing anytime soon, but some of the lower-downs will be slugging it out this week.
|
1857
- Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story
]
|
The annual Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul Gala fundraiser is "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Feb. 21.
|
The five deputies assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Impact Team (CIT) were recently recognized within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for exceptional work throughout 2025.
|
A California lawmaker started the new year by introducing three bills intended to provide more protections for journalists and ensure their access to the courtroom.
|
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center welcomes new docents to attend a 12-week training program beginning Tuesday, Jan. 13.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Newhall Community Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan 24.
|
|
All public, private and homeschooled students in grades TK–12 within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit original visual artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest by Saturday, Feb. 21.
|
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 Business Choice Awards to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is Friday, Jan. 9.
|
Take a guided mushroom walk through the oak woodlands of Placerita Canyon Nature Center with expert forager and mycologist Bat Vardeh 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild, with special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, will host Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific," weekends beginning Saturday, Jan. 24- Feb. 22.
|
1869
- Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story
]
|
SCV Chinese Cultural Association is hosting its first Lunar New Year Gala, Sunday, Feb. 15 at Newhall Family Theatre.
|
Works by Santa Clarita Artist Association's Jeanne Iler will be on display Jan. 17-Feb. 22 at Canyon Theatre Guild.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.
|
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.