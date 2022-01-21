Jan. 27 Job Recruitment Fair for North Los Angeles County Regional Center

A job fair will be held at America’s Job Center of California to recruit for a variety of positions for North Los Angeles County Regional Center on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

America’s Job Center of California is located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Positions available include consumer services coordinator, consumer services coordinator supervisor, consumer services specialist, floater specialist, intake associate, office assistant, and participant choice specialist. These are full-time positions with benefits and a variety of day/time schedules available.

Interested persons must register on Eventbrite at https://nlacrc-event.eventbrite.com.

Candidates should bring a resume, dress appropriately for an interview, bring a safety face mask, and be on time.

North L.A. County Regional Center is one of 21 private, non-profit organizations under contract with the California Department of Developmental Services to coordinate and provide community-based services to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call (661) 208-4954.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...