Jan. 27: North LA County Transportation Coalition Meeting

The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition meeting is set for Monday, January 27, at 1 p.m. in Lancaster.

The coalition’s Board of Directors will meet at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, in the Community Board Room, 42210 6th Street West, Lancaster 93534.

Among items on the agendas are updates on current NCTC transportation and transit projects including Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, which serves the Santa Clarita Valley, and State Road 14, aka the Antelope Valley Freeway aka Highway 14.

