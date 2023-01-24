Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road

Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, city of Santa Clarita crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
The following closures will be in place on weekends (Friday night until 4:30 a.m. on Monday), as well as weeknights from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.:
The inside left turn lane of the triple left on eastbound Newhall Ranch Road, turning north onto Bouquet Canyon Road, will be closed.
The left turn lane at Bouquet Center on southbound Bouquet Canyon Road will be closed.
The inside left turn lane of the dual left on southbound Bouquet Canyon Road to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road will be closed.
The inside thru lane on northbound Bouquet Canyon Road will be closed prior to the Newhall Ranch Road intersection and extend to Espuella Drive.
When closures are in place, motorists heading southbound will be unable to turn left into the Bouquet Center (Vons) parking lot and will need to make a U-turn at Newhall Ranch Road. Those driving northbound will be unable to turn left into the Bouquet Canyon Plaza (Trader Joe’s) parking lot and will need to make a U-turn at Espuella Drive.
Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.
The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly.
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.
With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.
The College of the Canyons women's and men's soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others.
Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 46 additional deaths and 2,264 new cases countywide.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it's Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
