Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road

Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, city of Santa Clarita crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The following closures will be in place on weekends (Friday night until 4:30 a.m. on Monday), as well as weeknights from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.:

The inside left turn lane of the triple left on eastbound Newhall Ranch Road, turning north onto Bouquet Canyon Road, will be closed.

The left turn lane at Bouquet Center on southbound Bouquet Canyon Road will be closed.

The inside left turn lane of the dual left on southbound Bouquet Canyon Road to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road will be closed.

The inside thru lane on northbound Bouquet Canyon Road will be closed prior to the Newhall Ranch Road intersection and extend to Espuella Drive.

When closures are in place, motorists heading southbound will be unable to turn left into the Bouquet Center (Vons) parking lot and will need to make a U-turn at Newhall Ranch Road. Those driving northbound will be unable to turn left into the Bouquet Canyon Plaza (Trader Joe’s) parking lot and will need to make a U-turn at Espuella Drive.

Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly.

For questions or concerns, please contact City of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at lfrazier@santa-clarita.com.

