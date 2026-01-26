The College of the Canyons women's basketball team pulled out a 59-55 home victory over West L.A. College to earn its first conference victory on Wednesday night, Jan. 21 at the Cougar Cage.

Defense was hard to come by in The Master's University men's basketball team's 116-99 win over Park Gilbert on Thursday, Jan. 22 in The MacArthur Center.

Despite a lead-off home run on the second pitch by Ty Beck, The Master's University baseball team dropped the 2026 season opener 4-3 to the Westcliff Warriors Friday, Jan. 23 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 1.

The strength of a thriving community is measured not only by where we live, but by how we show up for one another.

The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the "Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce" luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.

This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.

Owners John and Darla Evarts, who established Honu Coffee in Old Town Newhall in October 2014, announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that the coffee house will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting applications for part-time summer positions at Camp Clarita, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider entering into an agreement with Serrano Development Group.

The Master's women's basketball team held the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers to just 2 of 28 shooting from behind the 3-point line to win 68-43 at home in The MacArthur Center.

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, and among those recognized is Pixar’s "Elio," which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Canyons Men’s Basketball Takes Down No. 18 West L.A. 92-73 College of the Canyons Men's Basketball scored a season-high 92 points to down No. 18 ranked West L.A. College 92-73 at the Cougar Cage.

Foothill League Soccer: Leaders Threatened Though the Foothill League boys soccer schedules seem to have been trying to catch up to reality this week, there are still some glitches relating to Castaic. However, these don’t seem to be confusing the results. In both girls and boys leagues, the leaders’ heals are being nipped, and the next couple weeks will reveal all that we may only speculate on now.

Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Fast Signs The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fast Signs.

Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Accepting Applications The Castaic Union School District has announced that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The deadline is March 4.

April 18-19: Cowboy Festival Announces Line Up for 30th Anniversary The city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival has announced the lineup of performers for the 30th anniversary event to be held the weekend of April 18-19 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.