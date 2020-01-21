[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Jan. 27: Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Center Groundbreaking
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Groundbreaking

Residents and visitors rely on Santa Clarita Transit to get where they need to go, and riders will soon be able to expand their transit opportunities, thanks to the new bus transfer station at the Vista Canyon development located south of the 14 Freeway.

The Santa Clarita City Council will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Center on Monday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to attend the event to celebrate the groundbreaking.

The Bus Transfer Station is located within the Vista Canyon development along the 14 Freeway heading east. To access the groundbreaking site, please follow the signage after entering the development off Lost Canyon Road from Via Princessa. Closed-toe shoes are recommended for this event.

The Bus Transfer Station at the Vista Canyon development will serve as Santa Clarita Transit’s hub on the east side of the City, providing residents with convenient and direct access to transportation opportunities throughout Santa Clarita and neighboring cities. Vista Canyon is designed to be a car-optional living environment that reduces carbon emissions through the encouragement of alternative methods of transportation.

With 1,100 dwelling units, 646,000 square feet of office space, 164,000 square feet of commercial/retail space and a 200-room hotel, the Vista Canyon development will be one of Southern California’s most well-connected, transit-friendly communities. For more information about the project, please visit VistaCanyon.com.
