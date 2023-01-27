Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening

Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area invite the public to share in the grand opening of the new “Know Your Nature Center” on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.

The event features a ribbon cutting, refreshments and a look at the three new informative videos created for Know Your Nature Center which is funded by a Community Service Grant from the city of Santa Clarita.

The three videos include “Pick a Trail,” “Wild About Wildflowers” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching.”

The new Know Your Nature Center is an information center where park visitors can watch short videos and learn more about nature and the park.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.

For more information about the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and the programs at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, visit www.placerita.org.

