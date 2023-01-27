Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening

Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area invite the public to share in the grand opening of the new “Know Your Nature Center” on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.
The event features a ribbon cutting, refreshments and a look at the three new informative videos created for Know Your Nature Center which is funded by a Community Service Grant from the city of Santa Clarita.
The three videos include “Pick a Trail,” “Wild About Wildflowers” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching.”
The new Know Your Nature Center is an information center where park visitors can watch short videos and learn more about nature and the park.
Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.
For more information about the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and the programs at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, visit www.placerita.org.
With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.
In Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's latest episode, you’ll learn about DrinkPAK, a premier contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages based in Santa Clarita.
The College of the Canyons Sports Medicine Program and Valencia High School Medical Science Academy will host the 2023 Sports Medicine Professions Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. - noon, at the college's Valencia campus.
On Jan. 19, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation approved long-time board member John Shaffery, managing partner of Poole Shaffery, to step into the role of Board co-chair as successor to Roger Seaver.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing.
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
