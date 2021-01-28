Jan. 28: The Main to Dish Up New Episode of ‘Food Sessions’

The MAIN’s latest virtual series, “Food Sessions,” will return with a mouthwatering new episode on Thursday, January 28, at 7 p.m.

Santa Clarita residents of all ages are encouraged to tune in to be served a delicious course of food demonstrations, cooking tips, and entertainment.

Watch on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube channel.

Each episode of “Food Sessions” welcomes the Santa Clarita community into the kitchens of local chefs and community members as they share recipes, tips, family stories and more.

The January 28 episode will feature Chef Tamra Levine (Director of Catering for Salt Creek Grille Catering, Owner of Heritage Lane Productions), Carol Rock (Board Secretary for feedSCV), Alexis Shahin (Former Pastry Chef, Yoga and Meditation Specialist) and Monisha Lawler (Owner of Midweek HIIT Bootcamp).

No two episodes of “Food Sessions” are alike, so residents should tune in every fourth Thursday of the month to learn new recipes and tricks from a diverse group of cooking talents in our community.

Learn more about “Food Sessions” by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or contacting Santa Clarita Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.