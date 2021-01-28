header image

1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Jan. 28: The Main to Dish Up New Episode of ‘Food Sessions’
| Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
food sessions

The MAIN’s latest virtual series, “Food Sessions,” will return with a mouthwatering new episode on Thursday, January 28, at 7 p.m.

Santa Clarita residents of all ages are encouraged to tune in to be served a delicious course of food demonstrations, cooking tips, and entertainment.

Watch on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube channel.

Each episode of “Food Sessions” welcomes the Santa Clarita community into the kitchens of local chefs and community members as they share recipes, tips, family stories and more.

The January 28 episode will feature Chef Tamra Levine (Director of Catering for Salt Creek Grille Catering, Owner of Heritage Lane Productions), Carol Rock (Board Secretary for feedSCV), Alexis Shahin (Former Pastry Chef, Yoga and Meditation Specialist) and Monisha Lawler (Owner of Midweek HIIT Bootcamp).

No two episodes of “Food Sessions” are alike, so residents should tune in every fourth Thursday of the month to learn new recipes and tricks from a diverse group of cooking talents in our community.

Learn more about “Food Sessions” by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or contacting Santa Clarita Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.
Santa Clarita Library Opens 2021 ‘One Story One City’ Reading Program with ‘Eat Joy’

Santa Clarita Library Opens 2021 ‘One Story One City’ Reading Program with ‘Eat Joy’
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
Santa Clarita Public Library officials have announced the return of their popular annual reading program, "One Story One City," with a delicious new book selection.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Library to Host Virtual Art Programs in Partnership with LACMA

L.A. County Library to Host Virtual Art Programs in Partnership with LACMA
Friday, Jan 22, 2021
The Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, is set to host a series of free virtual workshops running every other week on Fridays from January through June.
FULL STORY...

Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards

Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) is proud to announce “Survivor” as the theme for the 11th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala set to take place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 7.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes

ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021
ARTree Community Arts Center is offering virtual classes that you can share with family and friends, not just around the country, but around the world.
FULL STORY...
