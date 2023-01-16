Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 16, 2023

By Press Release

Helen Hunt JacksonPay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, “Ramona.”

Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. Docent led tours will follow the reenactment until 4 p.m.

The suggested donation for the re-enactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) by calling (805) 521-1501. Rancho Camulos is the only National Historic Landmark in Ventura County.

It is on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5.

More information about the museum can be found at ranchocamulos.org.

Rancho Camulos Museum

No Comments for : Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday

    Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday

    6 mins ago
  • Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules

    Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules

    37 mins ago
  • Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos

    Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos

    1 hour ago
  • Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches

    Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches

    2 hours ago
  • Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop

    Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop

    3 hours ago
  • Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting

    Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)

    3 days ago
  • Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands

    Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.