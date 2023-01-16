Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 16, 2023

By Press Release

Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, “Ramona.”

Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. Docent led tours will follow the reenactment until 4 p.m.

The suggested donation for the re-enactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) by calling (805) 521-1501. Rancho Camulos is the only National Historic Landmark in Ventura County.

It is on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5.

More information about the museum can be found at ranchocamulos.org.

