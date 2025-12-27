Jan. 29: Property Management Professionals Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

Property Management Professionals will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at 25124 Springfield Court #220, Valencia, CA 91355.

Celebrate the opening of Property Management Professionals’ new office space. Enjoy an afternoon of light refreshments with snacks, drinks, music and branded merchandise.

Property Management Professionals is committed to delivering exceptional service and personalized support to the communities and clients it serves. The new office represents continued growth and dedication to providing a welcoming, professional environment for all who walk through its doors.

This grand opening is open to everyone, Chamber members, non-members, local businesses, neighbors and the broader community are all invited to stop by, meet the team and be part of the celebration.

For more information or to RSVP visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-property-management-professionals.

