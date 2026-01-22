Jan. 29: SBDC Webinar on Contracts

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its Young Soloist Competition, celebrating the extraordinary talent of young musicians from the community and surrounding areas.

The West Ranch High School intermediate theatre program presents the classic Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening Thursday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium.

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Spirit of the West” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the first floor gallery in City Hall from March 4 through May 20.

The 20th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway throughout Southern California through March 31.

The Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Valencia High School has earned the highest possible rating of “Exceeds Standards” following its Unit Assessment conducted on Jan. 14. Additionally, Cadet Sophia Nabiev, Valencia High School, and Cadet Weston Michel, Saugus High School, received special recognition as top performers.

Step into a winter wonderland at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 3:30–4:30 p.m. for a magical Frozen Party with Elsa.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3 from 12-1:15 p.m. the LA County Library will offer a virtual program entitled "Work Ready: How to Prep for Job Interviews."

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Contracts: The Basics (with live negotiating activity)" on Thursday, Jan. 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Rosalinda, CA," an original story by Carlos Gomez,Jr., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Valencia Town Center.

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides George Whitesides (CA-27) introduced a bill to improve transparency and oversight of the Department of Veterans Affairs Home Loan Program, which he then testified in support of during a House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

California State University, Northridge has earned the 2026 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation awarded by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching that highlights an institution’s commitment to community engagement.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Thursday, Jan. 22 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2026 Non-Profit Love Match designed to connect passionate professionals with local nonprofits searching for volunteers and board leaders.

After hitting its initial volunteer goal last night, today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced a strong start to the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle.

Feb. 2: CSUN’s Spring Salon Series to Feature Conversation with Cedric the Entertainer Joy is the one word that comes to top of mind when Yan Searcy, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, thinks about comedian, actor and entrepreneur Cedric the Entertainer.

The DMV Opens Second 15-Day Public Comment Period on Autonomous Heavy- and Light-Duty Vehicles The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced an additional comment period to collect feedback on several changes to proposed autonomous heavy- and light-vehicle regulations, including a delay in the implementation date of new data reporting requirements.

Today in SCV History (Jan. 21) 1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco

Jan. 22: Deadline to Apply for L.A. Sheriff’s Department Deputy Explorer Program The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.

Supes Name First District Supervisor Hilda Solis Chair for 2026 The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has named First District Supervisor Hilda Solis as the new board chair for 2026.