Jan. 3: Start the Year with a Splash at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

Join the city of Santa Clarita for the 14th Annual Polar Plunge at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Ready to kick off the New Year in the coolest way possible? The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to dive into the fun at the annual Polar Plunge at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 3, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Waterslide Pool, this beloved winter tradition invites participants to walk, wade or boldly plunge into refreshing 45-degree water.

Whether you are coming with friends, family or fellow thrill-seekers, the Polar Plunge is a memorable way to welcome the year ahead.

After the plunge, participants can warm up with hot chocolate, coffee and donuts, generously provided by on-site lifeguards.

Kaiser Permanente will also be giving away free beach towels to the first 100 participants.

Everyone who braves the cold will earn a spot on the official Polar Bear Club members list.

Registration is required and free. To sign up, visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

For more information, please contact the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center at (661) 250-3740.

Like this: Like Loading...