Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’

The Master’s University Opera, under the direction of Director Don Hedges, presents “Dido and Aeneas” Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” brings to life a powerful tale of love, destiny and temptation through expressive music and moving choral work. Follow Queen Dido and the heroic Aeneas as they navigate forces that challenge their path, in an opera that highlights loyalty, consequence and the enduring hope beyond heartbreak.

General admission tickets are priced at $12.62. For information and tickets visit www.masters.edu/arts-and-events/music/tmu-opera/.

There is also an option to purchase tickets for virtual livestream access to the 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 performance.

