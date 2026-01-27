header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
| Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026
TMU Opera

The Master’s University Opera, under the direction of Director Don Hedges, presents “Dido and Aeneas” Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” brings to life a powerful tale of love, destiny and temptation through expressive music and moving choral work. Follow Queen Dido and the heroic Aeneas as they navigate forces that challenge their path, in an opera that highlights loyalty, consequence and the enduring hope beyond heartbreak.

General admission tickets are priced at $12.62. For information and tickets visit www.masters.edu/arts-and-events/music/tmu-opera/.

There is also an option to purchase tickets for virtual livestream access to the 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 performance.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’

Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni

CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
Many of them started their careers behind typewriters, working for publications that counted their readers in the tens of thousands. Others helped break the glass ceiling or the color barriers reporting for radio, broadcast television and newspapers.
FULL STORY...

COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award

COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Ed Masterson as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime community leadership and advocacy for nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature

CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, and among those recognized is Pixar’s "Elio," which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 2: CSUN’s Spring Salon Series to Feature Conversation with Cedric the Entertainer

Feb. 2: CSUN’s Spring Salon Series to Feature Conversation with Cedric the Entertainer
Wednesday, Jan 21, 2026
Joy is the one word that comes to top of mind when Yan Searcy, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, thinks about comedian, actor and entrepreneur Cedric the Entertainer.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with its partners in the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatri Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances
The William S. Hart Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances
March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the 41st Annual “All Schools Dance” on Thursday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’
Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society, was recently honored with several “Spirit of Relay” Awards for the Western Region which includes California, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards
Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award.
Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award
Lady Mustangs Trounce BenU for Fifth Straight Win
The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team got its fifth GSAC win in as many tries on Saturday, Jan. 24 with a 67-53 win over Benedictine Mesa in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Trounce BenU for Fifth Straight Win
Mustangs Sweep Long Island in Men’s Volleyball
The Master's University men's volleyball team swept the Long Island University Sharks in Friday night's (Jan. 23) matchup in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Sweep Long Island in Men’s Volleyball
Cougs Drop Season-Opening Series vs. Saddleback College
College of the Canyons baseball lost both games of its home-and-away series vs. Saddleback College as the Cougars and Bobcats continued a now five-year-old tradition of playing on opening day.
Cougs Drop Season-Opening Series vs. Saddleback College
Canyons Wins Second Straight 54-52 Over Santa Monica
For the second time in as many games College of the Canyons sophomore Vivianna Alvarado scored in the final seconds to secure a conference victory for the women's basketball team, this time pushing the Cougars past Santa Monica College 54-52 on Saturday night, Jan. 24.
Canyons Wins Second Straight 54-52 Over Santa Monica
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
<strong>1970 - </strong>Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/aa5003t.jpg" alt="Adrian Adams" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is looking for visionary leaders in the business landscape.
SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
Jan. 28: Salsa Social at Margaritas Mexican Grill
Salsa on One presents its Salsa Social, 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, at Margaritas Mexican Grill.
Jan. 28: Salsa Social at Margaritas Mexican Grill
CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni
Many of them started their careers behind typewriters, working for publications that counted their readers in the tens of thousands. Others helped break the glass ceiling or the color barriers reporting for radio, broadcast television and newspapers.
CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni
COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Ed Masterson as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime community leadership and advocacy for nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
Jan.30: Hart District’s Got Talent Audition Submissions Deadline
WiSH will be accepting audition submissions for Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase through Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.
Jan.30: Hart District’s Got Talent Audition Submissions Deadline
Ken Striplin | A New Year, A Shared Purpose
The strength of a thriving community is measured not only by where we live, but by how we show up for one another.
Ken Striplin | A New Year, A Shared Purpose
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its Budget Committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 1.
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Baseball Falls in Season Opener to Warriors
Despite a lead-off home run on the second pitch by Ty Beck, The Master's University baseball team dropped the 2026 season opener 4-3 to the Westcliff Warriors Friday, Jan. 23 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Baseball Falls in Season Opener to Warriors
Mustangs Throttle Park Behind Jackson’s 45 Points
Defense was hard to come by in The Master's University men's basketball team's 116-99 win over Park Gilbert on Thursday, Jan. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Throttle Park Behind Jackson’s 45 Points
SCVNews.com