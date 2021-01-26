header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Jan. 30: Community Blood Drive for Valencia High’s Pedro Roman
| Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
Pedro Roman was starting his second year as a football player at Valencia High School when he received his leukemia diagnosis. | Photo courtesy of the Roman family.

Pedro Roman was starting his second year as a football player at Valencia High School when he received his leukemia diagnosis. | Photo courtesy of the Roman family.

In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Leukemia. After one long and hard-fought year, Roman, 17, is now in remission due to the success of his latest treatment. During his treatments and route to recovery, he received over 100 blood transfusions. In addition to his positive attitude to defeat cancer, these transfusions helped him gain more strength to keep on fighting.

On Saturday, Jan.30, Houchin Community Blood Bank will be hosting a community blood drive in honor of Roman at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, 91350 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. All donors will receive a bag of cookies from Salt Sugar Flour Bakery.

“Pedro and I feel the same. We just want to save lives,” said Lisa Marcotte, Pedro’s mom. “It breaks our hearts to see other families suffer as we have. The worst part about being in the hospital, is seeing all the other families suffer. The tears, the screams. It’s heartbreaking.”

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires a life-saving blood transfusion, and each donated unit of whole blood can save up to three lives. Just like Pedro, there are people in our community that need blood transfusions.

For any questions involving the blood drive, please contact Synthia Rocha, Account Manager, at srocha@hcbb.com or (661) 331-1313.

To schedule an appointment, call Synthia or visit www.hcbb.com/schedule. Appointments are required for this drive. For information about our safety precautions, please visit www.hcbb.com/covid.

# # #

About Houchin Community Blood Bank
Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) is a mobile-based community blood bank dedicated to serving Santa Clarita, CA, and the surrounding communities. Our mission is to save lives by providing blood, platelets and plasma to local hospitals. We do this by operating mobile blood drives that provide people with convenient opportunities to give blood to save someone’s life.

