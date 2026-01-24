Jan. 30: Deadline Approaches for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Nominations

Nominations are still being sought by the Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year committee for the 2026 SCV Man of the Year and 2026 Woman of the Year. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 30.

The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.

The purpose of the Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year recognition is to honor men and women who have given outstanding volunteer service to the Santa Clarita Valley area.

Qualifications for nominations include:

— Individual volunteer services must be given to a group or organization that is a designated 501(c)(3), community service organization.

— Volunteer service is defined by long-time community commitment (not work related).

— Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service, and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.

All nominating nonprofit organizations will be featured on the SCV Man and Woman of the Year website. The nominating nonprofit organization whose nominee is selected as the 2026 Man or Woman of the Year will receive a monetary donation from the SCV Man and Woman of the Year Organization,

The SCV Man and Woman Committee, made up of previous honorees, will select the 2026 SCV Man and Woman of the Year from the nominees submitted.

— A registered 501 (c)(3) Nonprofit may nominate up to two volunteers, one man and/or one woman.

— The criteria used by the Committee are as follows:

Volunteer effort (sweat equity) – 40 points

Years of service – 20 points

Impact and commitment to nominating organization – 20 points

Number of 501(c)(3) organizations this individual has served – 20 points

To submit your organizations nominations fill out the form online at www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

A recognition cocktail party will be held on Wednesday March 4, at 5:30pm, at Bella Vida, to recognize and honor the nominees and their organizations.

The nominees, their significant other and the executive directors of the nominating organizations will be invited. More information will follow.

Nomination applications are due by Jan. 30, at p.m. All nominations will be acknowledged.

The 2025 SCV Man of the Year is Josh Rivas and the 2025 SCV Woman of the Year is Jackie Hartmann.

