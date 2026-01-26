header image

January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Jan.30: Hart District’s Got Talent Audition Submissions Deadline
| Monday, Jan 26, 2026
Hart Districts Got Talent cropped

WiSH will be accepting audition submissions for Hart District’s Got Talent Variety Showcase through Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.

Hart District’s Got Talent Variety Showcase will return February 27 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.

Saugus High School Performing Arts Center is located at 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The district-wide talent show is the place to showcase talent for all students, teachers and administrators in the Hart District. Check out all guidelines and even tips from partner entertainers at wisheducationfoundation.org. You are not limited to talent categories.

Tickets are only $15 for General Admission, $25 for VIP, and $10 for students with ID. Any available seating at showtime will be available at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. for open seating and the performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity to perform on stage and get positive feedback from an industry professional to help put your best foot forward on show night. WiSH will have Composer/Producer/Director/Guitarist Michael NOMAD Ripoll, and Performance Coach/Field Producer/Casting & Tour Manager Danyelle LOLA Sanders as part of the HDGT Variety Showcase team. Performers will not be judged.

To sponsor this event and gain exposure through newsletters, emails, social media and printed event t-shirts, see sponsor levels on the event page or email wish@hartdistrict.org for more information. Many thanks to sponsors Santa Clarita Magazine, elite Magazine, Hello Subaru of Valencia, Boston Scientific, F3 Law, California Credit Union, Farmers Insurance Damien White Agency, Solarverse, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

Established in 2011, WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and answers the call of teachers and administrators for program resources and supplies that enrich the educational experience of the over 20,000 students in the William S. Hart School District, 30% of which are socioeconomically challenged. WiSH’s funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on Student Wellness. WiSH is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

HDGT Flyers - 2
