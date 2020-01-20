Jan. 31: Deadline for 2020 Man & Woman of the Year Nominations

The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee has set Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. as the deadline for nominations to the community’s premier volunteer recognition event.

The theme for this year’s dinner, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m., will be “Celebrating Volunteer Leadership.”

The purpose of the SCV Man & Woman of the Year recognition is to honor men and women who have provided outstanding volunteer leadership to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Individual volunteer services must be given to a group or organization that is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit community service organization.

Volunteer service is defined by long-time community commitment (not work-related) and includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service, and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.

The Committee of previous honorees will select the Man & Woman of the Year from the nominees submitted. Organizations may nominate up to two volunteers, one man and/or one woman.

The Committee weighs each applicant on the following criteria:

* Volunteer effort

* Years of service

* Impact and commitment to nominating organization

* Number of 501(c)(3) organizations this individual has served

The nomination form can be found here.

Please submit your nomination online. All nominations will be acknowledged.

A paparazzi/recognition party will be held on Wednesday, March 4, to recognize and honor the nominees and their organizations. The nominees, their significant others, and the executive directors of the nominating organizations will be invited.

About the SCV Man & Woman of the Year

The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year, as the title is known today, was started by the Newhall-Saugus Chamber of Commerce as the “Outstanding Citizen of the Year.” (Initially only one person was honored each year.) The Newhall-Saugus Chamber became the SCV Chamber of Commerce, which organized the contest for a number of years. Today the event is operated by the SCV Man & Woman of the Year Committee, an independent nonprofit organization. Winners are selected by the committee, which consists of all prior recipients who are still alive. Honorees receive a cash award that they may give to the charity of their choice.

See the complete list of honorees.