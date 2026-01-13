header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
| Monday, Jan 12, 2026
Bag Sale

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 – Sunday, Feb. 8.

Visit any or all of the SCV library branches, buy a bag for $7, or bring a bag from a previous sale and pay just $6, then fill it up with a variety of books and other materials from the bookstore.

All proceeds from the bag sale exclusively support the programming of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Shoppers are welcome to save even more by bringing a Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library book bag from a previous sale for an additional $1 discount.

All proceeds exclusively support the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Santa Clarita Public Library Branches:

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For more information on Friends of Santa Clarita Valley Public Library events, please visit the website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale

Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
Monday, Jan 12, 2026
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available

ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
Monday, Jan 12, 2026
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night

Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Cub Scouts Pack 48 is hosting a free Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night for all community youth and families, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays

Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21: Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul is ‘Off to the Races’

Feb. 21: Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul is ‘Off to the Races’
Thursday, Jan 8, 2026
The annual Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul Gala fundraiser is "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Feb. 21.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
This week marked the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire. As I reflect on the past year and look toward what lies ahead, my message to survivors is clear: I see your pain, I respect your resilience and I remain committed to walking with you on the long road ahead.
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board's organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master's University Women's Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual 'Big Game' weekend.
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Cub Scouts Pack 48 is hosting a free Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night for all community youth and families, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced the California State Department of Education's literacy moonshot, a five-year plan to close the third-grade literacy gap.
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
SCVNews.com