Jan 4: Call to Artist ‘Art Soup’ Deadline

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for “Art Soup” group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.

Welcome, 2026! It’s a new year, giving new reason to celebrate the diversity of our artists in Art Soup, an open-themed member group show bringing everyone together for one hodge podge, hullabaloo of a good time, it’s an art party from A-Z.

SCAA Gallery invites artists to go through archives, pull out favorites and submit up to 4 letters of the alphabet. From “F”rogs and “W”indows to “S”ea shells and “Z”ebras, the goal is to hit all 26 letters to celebrate the new year.

Work for this open-themed show may include any subject in any medium. While subjects need not be literal, they should easily reference the letter of the alphabet submitted. Ex. R for Rain should clearly indicate scenes, narrative, or mood of rain. The title does not need to correspond to the letter of the alphabet, but the subject does. For example, E for Eiffel Tower titled “Night in Paris” is perfectly acceptable.

The selection committee may adjust your submission letter based on need. For instance, if the submission is P for Parrot, but the letter B is needed to complete the show, your letter may change to B for Bird. Our first priority will be to complete the alphabet and then we may consider letter duplication if space allows. Thank you for your flexibility and understanding.

Important Dates:

Exhibit Dates: Jan. 16 – Feb. 15

Reception: Saturday, Jan. 17, 5-8 p.m.

Notification: Tuesday, Jan. 6

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 3-6 p.m.

To register and submit art visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery–call-to-artists-art-soup.html.

