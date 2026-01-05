header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
| Monday, Jan 5, 2026
filming moratorium - The CBS show "S.W.A.T." films on 6th Street between Main Street and Newhall Avenue on a recent Friday afternoon. |

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.

Filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

Walmart (commercial)

MusiCares PSA (non-profit)

TBG #LUN30 (internet/web)

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project

Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
FULL STORY...

Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley

Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...

Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Santa Clarita Valley non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
FULL STORY...

City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures

City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Santa Clarita Valley non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
SCVNews.com