Jan. 5: CalArtians’ ‘Frozen II,’ “Ford v. Ferrari’ to Vie for Golden Globes

“Frozen 2” and “Ford v Ferrari,” directed by CalArts graduates Chris Buck and James Mangold, respectively, are among the films nominated for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards to be announced Sunday, Jan. 5.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its Golden Globes nominations on Dec. 9.

“Frozen 2,” directed by Buck (Film/Video 78) and Jennifer Lee, is nominated for “Best Animated Feature Film.” The highly anticipated sequel’s story picks up where the first film — which earned the 2014 Golden Globe in the same category — left off.

Elsa, who finally has the company of her loved ones all under the same roof, attempts to quell persistent thoughts of embarking into the unknown. She finally relents when she hears a voice singing out to her, and she follows it to the far north, where the rest of the crew tags along for a new adventure.

“Into the Unknown,” an original song written for “Frozen 2” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, is also nominated for “Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.”

“Ford v Ferrari,” directed by Mangold (Film/Video BFA 85), earned a nod for Christian Bale, who is nominated for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.”

The biopic covers the true story of British-born driving expert Ken Miles (Bale) and American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), who team up to build a game-changing race car for Henry Ford II’s Ford Motor Company.

“Ford v Ferrari” and “Frozen 2” have both topped at the box office since their openings in recent weeks, earning an estimated $167 million and $919.6 million worldwide to date.

See the full list of nominees here.

The Golden Globes will be held and broadcast live on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.