Jan. 5: Nest Healing Art Studio

Registration is now open for the first 2025 session of Nest Healing Art Studio, to be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Session times in 2025 are scheduled for 1-2 p.m.

This is a program designed to provide an artistic outlet for anyone needing healing. Express your feelings through art in a comfortable, calm environment. We provide a starting point for a project, but you may utilize the time as you would like. Developed under the direction of Emily Skelton, LMFT, Art Therapist, this program is intended for teens and adults. No young children, please. ARTree supplies all materials for this free, in-studio event.

Preregister to reserve your space and please let us know if you will not be able to attend. No-shows will be removed from future registrations. For registration visit Nest Registration.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...