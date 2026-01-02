Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women

Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.

The program officially begins Tuesday, Jan. 6 and Thursday, Jan. 8 and will be held in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The SCV Women’s Circle was created for women who are craving connection, community and honest conversation about the physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual changes of midlife. These gatherings offer a compassionate, informed space where women can ask questions, share experiences, and learn how to actively influence and direct the changes they are living through, rather than feeling overwhelmed or alone.

“Women are often told to endure midlife changes quietly, or they believe something is ‘wrong’ with them,” said Slominski. “This circle exists to replace silence with understanding, isolation with community and confusion with knowledge and self-compassion.”

Participants will gain access to evidence-based resources, including the latest medical research on women’s health, alongside depth-oriented psychological insight. The SCV Women’s Circle emphasizes that women in this phase of life are not broken, and that these transitions can become powerful opportunities for clarity, agency and renewal.

The gatherings are led by Slominski, (AKA Dr. A), who has been in private practice in the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 10 years. Her work is trauma-informed and grounded in depth and archetypal psychology, women’s mythology and lived clinical experience.

Her doctoral research focused specifically on the physical, psychological and spiritual dimensions of menopause and midlife and she is a registered provider with The Menopause Society.

The SCV Women’s Circle meets four times per month, beginning January 2026:

First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

First and third Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Location: Kenneally Acupuncture Healing Resource Center, 23542 Lyons Ave., Suite 202 Newhall, CA 91321.

Gatherings are open to all women in this phase of life. Advance registration is required, and space is limited to preserve the integrity of the group experience.

For registration and additional information, visit: www.drandreaslominski.com/scv-women-s-circle.

Slominski, is a therapeutic midlife and menopause coach specializing in women’s psychological development during the perimenopause, menopause, and midlife stages. Through coaching, education, and community-based programs, she helps women navigate profound life changes with insight, compassion and evidence-based support.

For more information visit www.drandreaslominski.com.

