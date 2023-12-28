Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center

What better way to ring in the new year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the 12th annual Polar Plunge! Join us on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Waterslide Pool, as participants take turns walking, wading or plunging into the 45-degree water!

This event is a great opportunity for friends and families to brave the cold together and welcome the new year through one of the City’s most unique recreational events.

After the plunge, be sure to warm up – as the lifeguards pass out hot chocolate, coffee and donuts! Kaiser Permanente will also be on-site giving out free beach towels to the first 75 participants. Every participant who takes the chilly plunge will also get their name added to the Polar Bear Club members list!

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the event. All items will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Registration is required. To sign up for free, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons. For more information about the Polar Plunge, please call the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center at (661) 250-3740.

