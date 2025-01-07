Jan. 7-8: High Winds Mean High Fire Danger

With critical fire weather conditions and a major wind event forecasted to affect Southern California from the afternoon on Jan. 7 through Jan. 8, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County.

According to the National Weather Service, high wind warnings will go into effect for much of Los Angeles County and Ventura County. The mountains may see gusts from 65 to 80 miles per hour, with local gusts near 100 mph. Coastal and valley areas may see gusts between 60 and 70 mph. The peak of the wind event is forecasted from 10 p.m. Jan. 7 to 10 a.m. Jan. 8.

The LACoFD reminds residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something . Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location. Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place . It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information.



It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information. Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs . During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, please visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

