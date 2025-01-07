header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Jan. 7-8: High Winds Mean High Fire Danger
| Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025
post fire crop

With critical fire weather conditions and a major wind event forecasted to affect Southern California from the afternoon on Jan. 7 through Jan. 8, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County.

According to the National Weather Service, high wind warnings will go into effect for much of Los Angeles County and Ventura County.  The mountains may see gusts from 65 to 80 miles per hour, with local gusts near 100 mph. Coastal and valley areas may see gusts between 60 and 70 mph. The peak of the wind event is forecasted from 10 p.m. Jan. 7 to 10 a.m. Jan. 8.

The LACoFD reminds residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

  • See something, say something.  Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1.  If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.
  • Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place.  It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information.
  • Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs.  During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas.  Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, please visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.
Barger Issues Statement on Upcoming Windstorm and High Fire Risk
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, as Los Angeles County braces for a significant and widespread windstorm beginning today and lasting for two days:
High Wind Warning, Dust Advisory for SCV
Monday, Jan 6, 2025
The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
Valladares Announces Committee Assignments for Legislative Session
Monday, Jan 6, 2025
California State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced her eight committee assignments for the 2025-26 legislative session, including being asked to serve as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Governmental Organization, the Health Committee and the Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Longest-Serving COC Employee Retires After 44 Years of Service
Mojdeh Mahn, associate dean of learning resources and director of The Learning Center (TLC) at College of the Canyons, remembers the first time she stepped foot on campus as a 17-year-old.
Barger Issues Statement on Upcoming Windstorm and High Fire Risk
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, as Los Angeles County braces for a significant and widespread windstorm beginning today and lasting for two days:
Jan. 12: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Boy on the Run’
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to its showing of "Boy on the Run" on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. in the CBS Social Hall, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Supes Unanimously Approve Day of Mourning for Late President Jimmy Carter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as a Day of Mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.
CSUN Prof’s Research Offers Glimpse of Life for Early Europeans More Than 40,000 Years Ago
Carefully sorting through the detritus — mostly animal bones — of an archaeological excavation that took place in Germany in the 1930s, California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier found inches-long bone fragments that offer a glimpse of what life was like for early modern humans more than 40,000 years ago.
Jan. 7-8: High Winds Mean High Fire Danger
With critical fire weather conditions and a major wind event forecasted to affect Southern California from the afternoon on Jan. 7 through Jan. 8, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County.
TMU Swim defeats Westmont in Tight Duel
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams began the spring semester with strong performances at the Westmont vs. TMU Dual Meet Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.
TMU drops GSAC opener to Hope International
The Master's University men's basketball team lost its conference opener on the road to Hope International 82-64 Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.
Cougars Close Out Non-Conference Schedule with 83-77 Victory at L.A. Pierce
College of the Canyons men's basketball played to an 83-77 road victory at L.A. Pierce College on Saturday, Jan. 4 to close out its non-conference schedule in winning fashion.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
Jan. 8: Ceremony Honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
A memorial highway dedication ceremony honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the site of Kuredjian’s memorial on Poe Parkway and Stevenson Ranch Parkway.
Princess Cruises Announces Diamond Anniversary Voyage
Princess Cruises, known around the world as “The Love Boat,” is celebrating six decades of delivering dream vacations and happiness to millions of cruisers with a special 14 day 60th Anniversary Mexican Riviera Voyage, departing from the Port of Los Angeles on Dec. 6.
High Wind Warning, Dust Advisory for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 4: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Funburger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
COC Splits Tourney Games, Falls in Championship Round of Cougar Holiday Classic
College of the Canyons mens basketball split its two games of the 34th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic, topping Orange Coast College on day one before falling to tourney champions Mt. San Antonio College in the finale.
Valladares Announces Committee Assignments for Legislative Session
California State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced her eight committee assignments for the 2025-26 legislative session, including being asked to serve as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Governmental Organization, the Health Committee and the Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
CHP’S New Year’s Crackdown Nets Arrests, Highlights Traffic Dangers
The California Highway Patrol wrapped up its New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period with 481 DUI arrests during the 30 hour campaign, averaging one arrest every four minutes.
Feb. 21: VIA Cyber Crime the Invisible Threat Luncheon
Join VIA and leading experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a Cyber Crime the Invisible Threat luncheon presentation, Friday, Feb. 21 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2024 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the 2025 Awards and Installation beginning with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception Friday, Jan. 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Jan. 6-12: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 12.
Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!
Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit.
Jan. 20: Join The City’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
SCVNews.com