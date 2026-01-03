Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting

The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents’ Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, at The Centre located at the city’s Sports Complex, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91359.

In January 2026, an 11-month closure of Bouquet Canyon Road is planned as part of Lennar’s 375-home development project in Saugus.

The plan is to demolish the Bouquet Canyon Road bridge and install a new flood control channel.

This community meeting will provide further details about the project’s expected detours and infrastructure improvements.

As word of this planned closure spread throughout the community, signs have sprung up demanding that Bouquet Canyon Road not close and the new road be constructed first, before further construction continues on the project.

Like this: Like Loading...