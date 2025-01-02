Jan. 7: LA County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held at Board Hearing Room, 381B Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

Please note: Depending on your internet connection speed, it may take a few minutes for the broadcast to display.

To listen to live board meetings by phone, call (877) 873-8017. Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español).

Tuesday Board Meetings are televised on KLCS-TV the following Wednesday at 11 p.m. on UHF channel 58 or as shown on your local TV channel line-up.

Among other meeting items, there will be a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions, recommendations for appointment/reappointment or removal for commissions/committees/special districts, recommendations for expanding county action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through food procurement, and addressing the closure of Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

If you wish to address the board, visit Address Board.

You can submit comments at Comments.

Learn more on how to participate at Participate.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...