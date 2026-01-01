Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop

The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 6–7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The GSP was approved by the SCV-GSA Board of Directors in 2022 and the California Department of Water Resources’ Sustainable Groundwater Management Office in 2024. This Periodic Evaluation is a State-required step, performed every 5 years, to provide any needed clarifications and updates to the GSP.

The workshop will be the first in a series scheduled throughout 2026 to gain public input. During the workshop, facilitators will review key concepts with the GSP, the local GSA and DWR. SCV Water staff will then discuss anticipated key clarifications and updates to the GSP and next steps with public workshops and engagement through the Periodic Evaluation process.

A second workshop has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 6–7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Dates and times for additional workshops will be made available at scvgsa.org and in future announcements. Interested members of the public may register for the initial workshop online: https://bit.ly/4plsyTs.

The Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin provides groundwater for residents, commercial customers and farms in the Santa Clarita Valley. It is also a source of water supporting the local environment.

The GSP provides specific details on the approach to ensure a sustainable balance between groundwater pumping and recharge for the future and takes into consideration both population growth and climate change. It also considers the protection of ecological systems in the Santa Clara River. The plan is required under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which was passed in 2014 to protect groundwater resources throughout California.

The approved GSP can be accessed online at scvgsa.org, along with videos, fact sheets and other information on groundwater conditions, sustainable management criteria and groundwater dependent ecosystems.

Like this: Like Loading...