Jan. 7: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Virtual Meeting

SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: There is no physical location for the meeting. Teleconference only.

Items on the agenda include an update on the Skyline Ranch Water Improvement Project and the monthly operations and production report for November 2020.

Pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020, any Director may call into an Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-877-309-2073/Access Code 324-367-429 or GoToMeeting by clicking on the link https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/324367429 without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

Pursuant to the above Executive Order, the public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or GoToMeeting link above. Please see the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting.

We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to egallo@scvwa.org or mailed to Elizabeth Gallo, Administrative Analyst, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the meeting. Anything received after 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].