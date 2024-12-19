header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 19
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
| Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
Socal west ranch high school lacrosse cropped

A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.

This camp is open to all skill levels, providing professional coaching from current club and high school coaches with college-level experience.

West Ranch High School is located at 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

This camp will be for grades 3-12.

Dates and times:

January 8 and 10:

Grades 7–12: Noon – 2 p.m.

Grades 3–6: 2-4 p.m.

January 9:

Grades 7–12: 10 a.m. – Noon

Grades 3–6: Noon – 2 p.m.

Cost:

$40 per day

$100 for all three days

Additional Information:

Open to all students regardless of experience or school affiliation.

Hosted by Wyatt Anderson, WRHS Alum and Dominican University player.

Registration: Scan the QR code on the flyer to register.

Socal west ranch high school lacrosse
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp

Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.
FULL STORY...

Newhall School Trustees Name Ernesto Smith 2025 Board President

Newhall School Trustees Name Ernesto Smith 2025 Board President
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
The Newhall School District Governing Board members held their annual organizational meeting on Dec. 17 to elect 2025 Governing Board officers and representatives.
FULL STORY...

Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025

Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.
FULL STORY...

CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee

CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board

Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
College Board Swears in New Members
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, received recognitions for service and set its 2025 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
College Board Swears in New Members
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Reflecting on this past year, there are so many things to be thankful for. Whether it is our health, happiness or the ability to live in a community as special as ours, I believe many of our residents would agree that Santa Clarita is a place where wonderful memories have been made and a unique place to call home.
Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.
Jan. 8-10: West Ranch SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy library will host a homeschool information meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Last Minute Gifts at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Are you looking for some last-minute gifts that won’t break the bank? Check out the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library bookstores located inside all of the local branches.
Last Minute Gifts at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Jan. 8: SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Jan. 8, 2025.
Jan. 8: SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge
Continuing through Jan. 16, 2025, join the LA County Library Winter Reading Club challenge to earn prizes and help reach the communal reading goal of 1 million minutes. Simply log at least 400 minutes of reading to complete the challenge.
Through Jan. 16: LA County Library Winter Reading Club Challenge
Newhall School Trustees Name Ernesto Smith 2025 Board President
The Newhall School District Governing Board members held their annual organizational meeting on Dec. 17 to elect 2025 Governing Board officers and representatives.
Newhall School Trustees Name Ernesto Smith 2025 Board President
L.A. County Green Lights Improvement Project for The Old Road
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that provides connectivity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is frequently used by locals when traffic on Interstate 5 is snarled due to inclement weather and emergency closures.
L.A. County Green Lights Improvement Project for The Old Road
Princess Cruises Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining and Premium Cruising
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been awarded top honors from some of the most respected travel industry organizations worldwide.
Princess Cruises Earns Top Awards for Alaska, Dining and Premium Cruising
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Business, Nonprofit Grants
Grants are available to assist businesses and nonprofits that continue to face financial impacts of the Covod-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses can receive grants of $3,000 or $5,000 to support their recovery efforts. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2024.
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Business, Nonprofit Grants
Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master's University women's basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
Big Offensive Night for Lady Mustangs
Santa Clarita Seeks Hart Mansion Museum Curator
Do you have a passion for historical preservation and conservation? The city of Santa Clarita is looking for a dedicated professional to oversee the daily care of the William S. Hart Park Museum, its collections and exhibits.
Santa Clarita Seeks Hart Mansion Museum Curator
Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech
In a match up between two Top-10 teams, No. 9 The Master's University men's basketball knocked off No. 6 Montana Tech 73-70 Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Defeat No. 6 Montana Tech
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.
Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.
FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.
Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
In its 10th year of operation, and, as it does every weekend throughout the year. the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Coffee With a Cop, along with a holiday toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Valencia Hills Community Church.
Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church in Newhall will welcome hundreds of neighbors to the church campus on Saturday, Dec. 21, for its annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
Dec. 21: Faith Community Church Hosts 19th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements headquartered in Valencia, has announced that Lief was recognized with the “Stars of the 101 Innovation Award” from the Association for Corporate Growth 101 Corridor chapter.
Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award
SCVNews.com