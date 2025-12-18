Jan 8: Powerlab Studio Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

Powerlab Studio will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at 28110 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Celebrate the launch of Powerlab Studio as it opens its doors to the Santa Clarita Valley community. Enjoy an afternoon filled with food, drinks, discounts, exciting prizes and a welcoming atmosphere.

Powerlab Studio is committed to providing Santa Clarita with an exceptional Lagree fitness experience. The company firmly believes that health is paramount and are dedicated to offering a workout program designed to deliver positive, results-driven outcomes for clients.

This Grand Opening is open to everyone, chamber members, non-members, local businesses, neighbors and the broader community are all invited to stop by, meet the team, explore the studio and take part in the celebration.

For more information and to RSVP visit the chambers website.

