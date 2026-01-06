Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Dec 11, 2025 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments (MATTERS OF PUBLIC PARTICIPATION)
Unfinished Business
1. 2026 ARTS GRANTS PROGRAM

Overview of the 2026 Arts Grants Program and the recommendations for funding by the Peer Review Panel.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Arts Grants Recommended for Funding
New Business
2. BOARD LEADERSHIP AND TRAINING PROGRAM

Arts Commission to receive overview of the Board Leadership and Training Program.

 
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings