Jan. 8: SBDC Webinar on Business Laws for 2026

SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced its newly elected Executive Board for 2026.
The end of the year points out that time speeds up as you get older, or get bored, or think to much.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon, bringing together volunteers, board members, employees and community partners to celebrate a year of impact and recognize those who help advance great futures for local youth.
The California Highway Patrol is ringing in 2026 by launching a New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.
In 2025, 6,096 individuals completed the Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at community events and government staff trainings.
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass from Friday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 12.
A Better World Running will host its Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan 1 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off Christmas trees and wreaths at convenient locations for recycling. However, they can still recycle these items at home, curbside.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "California’s New 2026 Laws Every Small Business Owner Should Know" on Thursday, Jan. 8 from noon to 1 p.m.
All games of the Cougar Holiday Classic basketball tournament (Dec. 29-30) can be watched live on the Cougars Sports Network.
Caltrans has announced lane closures at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation on Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30.
1907
- Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story
]
2011
- John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story
]
The California Highway Patrol has announced that all lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway in the Castaic area have been shut down in both directions to a possible ruptured gas line.
At this time last year, we had no idea what changes and challenges 2025 would have in store. What I did know, and what this year reaffirmed, is that whatever 2025 brought our way, we’d get through it together.
The National Weather Service reports that the Santa Clarita Valley was drenched with nearly nine inches of rain from the atmospheric river that brought a soggy Christmas week to most of California.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five artists to create artwork on five 60-inches by 60-inches canvases that will be featured above the Valencia Library Branch's children's area for two years, May 18, 2026 through May 23, 2028.
During the 2025 Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol officers were on duty across the state, responding not only to enforcement needs but also to significant winter weather impacts, including snow, flooding and mudslides.
Bring passport applications and all required documents to the Passport Community Fair, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
1936
- Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Sand Canyon Road.
Property Management Professionals will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at 25124 Springfield Court #220, Valencia, CA 91355.
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new public safety laws passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that, unless otherwise stated, take effect Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
1 Comment
I would like to join the webinar on 2026 SBDC Webinar.