header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Jan. 9-12: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
| Monday, Dec 29, 2025

Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass from Friday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 12.

The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

The work will start at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9,  and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12. Motorists traveling along I-405 will experience the following lane reductions and ramp closures:

 

Northbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between just south of Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. off-ramp to just north of Bel Air Crest Road

Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. off-ramp closed

 

Southbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp to Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. on-ramp

Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Blvd. on- and off-ramps closed

Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp closed

 

Alternate Routes for I-405

Sepulveda Blvd. to northbound I-405: Travel north on Sepulveda Blvd. and then east/north on Skirball Center Drive to the on-ramp to northbound I-405

Sepulveda Blvd. to southbound I-405: Travel south on Sepulveda Blvd. and then south on Church Lane to the Sunset Blvd. on-ramp to southbound I-405

 

There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details.

 

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

 

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

 

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture

SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
FULL STORY...

CHP Rings in the New Year With Holiday Enforcement Period

CHP Rings in the New Year With Holiday Enforcement Period
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
The California Highway Patrol is ringing in 2026 by launching a New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.
FULL STORY...

LADPH: 2026 Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training

LADPH: 2026 Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
In 2025, 6,096 individuals completed the Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at community events and government staff trainings.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 9-12: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass

Jan. 9-12: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass from Friday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 12.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 29-30: Lane Closures Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area

Dec. 29-30: Lane Closures Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
Caltrans has announced lane closures at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation on Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture
SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture
Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry 2026 Executive Board Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced its newly elected Executive Board for 2026.
Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry 2026 Executive Board Announced
Happy New Year and Becoming Father Time
The end of the year points out that time speeds up as you get older, or get bored, or think to much.
Happy New Year and Becoming Father Time
SCV Boys & Girls Club Holiday Luncheon Honoring Community Leaders, Club Impact
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon, bringing together volunteers, board members, employees and community partners to celebrate a year of impact and recognize those who help advance great futures for local youth.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Holiday Luncheon Honoring Community Leaders, Club Impact
CHP Rings in the New Year With Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol is ringing in 2026 by launching a New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.
CHP Rings in the New Year With Holiday Enforcement Period
LADPH: 2026 Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training
In 2025, 6,096 individuals completed the Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at community events and government staff trainings.
LADPH: 2026 Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training
Jan. 9-12: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass from Friday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 12.
Jan. 9-12: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Jan. 1: Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host its Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan 1 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
Jan. 1: Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
Through Jan. 10: Recycle Live Christmas Trees Two Ways
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off Christmas trees and wreaths at convenient locations for recycling. However, they can still recycle these items at home, curbside.
Through Jan. 10: Recycle Live Christmas Trees Two Ways
Jan. 8: SBDC Webinar on Business Laws for 2026
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "California’s New 2026 Laws Every Small Business Owner Should Know" on Thursday, Jan. 8 from noon to 1 p.m.
Jan. 8: SBDC Webinar on Business Laws for 2026
Dec. 29-30: Cougar Holiday Classic, Watch Live
All games of the Cougar Holiday Classic basketball tournament (Dec. 29-30) can be watched live on the Cougars Sports Network.
Dec. 29-30: Cougar Holiday Classic, Watch Live
Dec. 29-30: Lane Closures Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans has announced lane closures at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation on Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30.
Dec. 29-30: Lane Closures Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
UPDATE: All Lanes of I-5 Now Open in Castaic, Gas Leak Stopped
The California Highway Patrol has announced that all lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway in the Castaic area have been shut down in both directions to a possible ruptured gas line.
UPDATE: All Lanes of I-5 Now Open in Castaic, Gas Leak Stopped
Kathryn Barger | 2025 Year in Review
At this time last year, we had no idea what changes and challenges 2025 would have in store. What I did know, and what this year reaffirmed, is that whatever 2025 brought our way, we’d get through it together.
Kathryn Barger | 2025 Year in Review
Sunny Weather for SCV, Cool Temps, Roads Reopen
The National Weather Service reports that the Santa Clarita Valley was drenched with nearly nine inches of rain from the atmospheric river that brought a soggy Christmas week to most of California.
Sunny Weather for SCV, Cool Temps, Roads Reopen
City Seeks ‘Under the Sea’ Artwork for Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five artists to create artwork on five 60-inches by 60-inches canvases that will be featured above the Valencia Library Branch's children's area for two years, May 18, 2026 through May 23, 2028.
City Seeks ‘Under the Sea’ Artwork for Valencia Library
CHP Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period Results
During the 2025 Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol officers were on duty across the state, responding not only to enforcement needs but also to significant winter weather impacts, including snow, flooding and mudslides.
CHP Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period Results
Jan. 9: Passport Community Fair at Newhall Library
Bring passport applications and all required documents to the Passport Community Fair, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
Jan. 9: Passport Community Fair at Newhall Library
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Sand Canyon Road.
Sand Canyon Road Closed Due to Road Damage, Rock Slides
Jan. 29: Property Management Professionals Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Property Management Professionals will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at 25124 Springfield Court #220, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 29: Property Management Professionals Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
CHP Highlights Public Safety Laws Taking Effect 2026
The California Highway Patrol is highlighting new public safety laws passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that, unless otherwise stated, take effect Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
CHP Highlights Public Safety Laws Taking Effect 2026
SCVNews.com