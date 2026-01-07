header image

January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat
| Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
COC Canyon Country

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.

The meeting will be held in CCLB Rm 308 of COC’s Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session begins at 10 a.m.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.
Webinar ID: 817-1653-7406
You can live stream the meeting at https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81716537406
(Trustee Carlos Guerrero will participate remotely from 1 Capitol Mall Ste 290, Sacramento, CA 95814.)

Among the items on the agenda during the organizational part of the meeting is the election of board officers: president, vice-president and clerk.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DPHS6N712CC2.

 

 

 

 

 
CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards

CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
Film Independent has announced the nominees for the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia recognized with three CalArtians nominated across major categories, filmmaker Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016), animator Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014) and the late performer and creator Paul Reubens (Theater BFA 1973).
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support

COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
FULL STORY...

CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe

CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
The Golden Globes have ushered in awards season with the announcement of the 2026 nominees across 28 categories. Among this year’s contenders is Pixar’s "Elio," which earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated.
FULL STORY...

COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote

COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees failed to complete its annual organizational vote to elect a new board president during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill.
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
Meet author Sam Sherdel and her animal friends, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at the Valencia Library.
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Film Independent has announced the nominees for the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia recognized with three CalArtians nominated across major categories, filmmaker Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016), animator Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014) and the late performer and creator Paul Reubens (Theater BFA 1973).
CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Santa Clarita Valley non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
