Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.

The meeting will be held in CCLB Rm 308 of COC’s Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session begins at 10 a.m.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

Webinar ID: 817-1653-7406

You can live stream the meeting at https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81716537406

(Trustee Carlos Guerrero will participate remotely from 1 Capitol Mall Ste 290, Sacramento, CA 95814.)

Among the items on the agenda during the organizational part of the meeting is the election of board officers: president, vice-president and clerk.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DPHS6N712CC2.

