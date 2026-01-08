Jan. 9: Deadline for SCV Chamber 2026 Business Choice Awards

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 Business Choice Awards to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is Friday, Jan. 9.

﻿Take a moment to recognize the businesses and leaders contributing to the success of the SCV community.

Award Categories:

Business of the Year: For a business that has shown resilience, great achievements, and support for the Chamber and local community.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: For a person or growing business that embodies innovation and a strong entrepreneurial attitude.

Rising Star: For a company or young professional demonstrating exceptional growth and contributions to the business community.

SCV Non-Profit of the Year: For a non-profit organization that has demonstrated excellence in fulfilling its mission.

Mark your calendar for an evening to remember. The 103rd Annual Awards + Installation will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at CalArts in Valencia.

The SCV Chamber will celebrate the leaders, businesses and achievements that continue to shape the SCV community. Purchase your tickets now at www.scvchamber.com/events.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Showcase your business, support the thriving SCV business community and connect with influential leaders.

For details on sponsorship packages, please contact hello@scvchamber.com.

To submit your nomination, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/RYK7SQ6.

