Jan. 9: Passport Community Fair at Newhall Library

Bring passport applications and all required documents to the Passport Community Fair, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

Old Town Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

New adult applications, New minor applications and minor renewals can be processed at the Passport Community Fair. First come, first served and Passport applicants must bring the following items in order to have their application successfully processed:

Completed, unsigned DS–11 form written in black ink.

Previous passport, if applicable.

Acceptable Passport Photo.

Personal check, money order, or cashier’s check, one for each application, payable to the U.S. Department of State, for passport fees. Cash or credit card payments will not be accepted.

Check payable to the city of Santa Clarita, for the execution fee. Cash or credit card payments will not be accepted at the fair.

Citizenship evidence: Original and a black and white copy.

Identification evidence: Original and a black and white copy of the front and back.

For minors, sometimes the parent will need to provide extra documentation (marriage certificate, divorce decree, etc.) if the parent’s ID shows a different last name than what is on the minor’s birth certificate. This additional documentation is needed to prove parental connection.

Minor needs to be present to process their application. Minors under 16 years old must have both parents present to process their application.

Adult renewal applications are done through the mail, not at the fair. Please visit travel.state.gov to get started on Adult Passport Renewal.

Applications unable to be processed due to the applicant not bringing all required documentation may schedule an appointment with the Santa Clarita Public Library Passport Offices.

