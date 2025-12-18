header image

1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Jan. 9: Premiere of The Fantasticks Presented by Theatre Extempore
| Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
fantasticks

Theatre Extempore will present the all time classic musical The Fantasticks, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 9-11. 15-18 at The MAIN.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This musical ran for 42 years and is now making a appearance at The MAIN. Boy meets girl. Parents fake a feud to get them together. It works, until it doesn’t, in a moonlit tale of growing up, falling in love and learning what that really means. The Fantasticks is a lyrical, timeless celebration of imagination, heartbreak and hope that skewers romantic tropes with charm, wit and a cardboard moon, reminding us that real love is rarely as poetic as the song—and twice as complicated.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://TheFantasticks.eventbrite.com.
