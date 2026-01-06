Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.

SCAA Plein Air events are free and open to the public.

Vasquez Rocks is named after Tiburcio Vasquez, an outlaw who stole a 500-pound ingot of silver and was found hiding amid the rocks that were later named after him.

“Blazing Saddles,” “Star Trek,” “The Flintstones” and many other films and television shows have used this location for filming.

The Plein Air Painting meeting will be held 9 a.m.-noon. Attendees can meet in the parking lot of the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Visitors Center, 10700 W. Escondido Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

At 9 a.m,. the group will move off to the Plein Air Painting location. Tentatively the group will be at the very last parking lot, parking lot 4, after 9 a.m.

Please call if you are looking for the group’s location: (661) 993-6251.

To learn more or to join the SCAA Plein Air Group email list, please email meressa922@gmail.com.

For more information about the SCAA visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

