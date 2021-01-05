header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
| Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Zonta Lifeforward Workshop

A tax workshop titled, “Understand the Basics – Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not,” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Attendees will learn how income taxes are calculated and obtain answers to their income tax questions. They will also be made aware of common errors and omissions they should avoid. Attendees will also learn how to select an income tax professional.

This free Lifeforward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. If you or someone you know would like to register for this event, email LifeForward@SCVZonta.org; you will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Laura Troost, a certified public accountant specialist, will present the workshop. She has nearly 21 years of experience in public accounting and specializes in income tax and accounting for individuals and small businesses.

Zonta offers free Lifeforward workshops to women. However, everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be.

For more information about upcoming Lifeforward workshops, e-mail LifeForward@scvzonta.org, call (661) 252-9351 or visit www.scvzonta.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop

Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
A tax workshop titled “Understand the Basics - Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project

Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Saugus High School senior and Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin wanted to positively impact the lives of some of the animals in his community while completing his Eagle Award project.
FULL STORY...

Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies

Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Santa Clarita resident Pat Allen, previous Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year and local community activist, died recently.
FULL STORY...

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program
Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Cajun's Aviation Dream carries on the legacy of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno by helping stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Del Bagno tragically perished during a routine aerial demonstration training on April 4, 2018.
FULL STORY...

Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits

Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits
Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
A tax workshop titled “Understand the Basics - Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
A traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a power line cut power to approximately 1,200 Sand Canyon residents Tuesday morning.
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
City of Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to take part in the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey, which is available now through Monday, Jan. 25.
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
It is with great pleasure that the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees announces they have selected Mayreen Burk as the new School Board President, effective Dec. 14, 2020.
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Pruning your plants is a necessary part of gardening. It helps to improve growth, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants.
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Val Verde Tuesday.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver of a loaded Ace Hardware truck who died after the big rig fell down an embankment off Interstate 5 on Monday.
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 77 new deaths and 9,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a new death on Saturday and five more fatalities Monday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K
Supes to Weigh Extending Eviction Moratorium for Residential Renters
Eviction protections for residential renters across Los Angeles County are set to expire at the end of January, but they could extend for at least an additional month should the county Board of Supervisors approve the move Tuesday.
Supes to Weigh Extending Eviction Moratorium for Residential Renters
Newsom Vows to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Comparing the COVID-19 vaccination endeavor to a “military operation,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday he will press lawmakers for an additional $300 million to jumpstart the state’s lagging vaccine distribution efforts.
Newsom Vows to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
New State Laws Restore Felons’ Right to Vote, Protect Student-loan Borrowers
As the new year begins, so does a list of new state laws for California residents, including one that restores felons’ ability to vote after completing a sentence, and another that looks to protect college students from predatory lending practices.
New State Laws Restore Felons’ Right to Vote, Protect Student-loan Borrowers
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31, and if you look at the list of nominees, especially in the rock categories, you’ll notice it reads like a playlist on public, member-supported 88.5-FM.
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Saugus High School senior and Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin wanted to positively impact the lives of some of the animals in his community while completing his Eagle Award project.
Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren died Wednesday at the age of 64 after losing his battle with kidney cancer.
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Santa Clarita resident Pat Allen, previous Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year and local community activist, died recently.
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Nick Hanna, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. for 3 Years, to Resign
United States Attorney Nick Hanna announced Monday that he will resign his position as the chief federal prosecutor for the Central District of California.
Nick Hanna, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. for 3 Years, to Resign
SCV Deputies Make First 2021 DUI Arrest 11 Minutes into the New Year
Just 11 minutes after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies made their first 2021 DUI arrest of 2021.
SCV Deputies Make First 2021 DUI Arrest 11 Minutes into the New Year
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
New CA Laws Toughen Business COVID-19 Outbreak Reporting, Expand Family Leave
New California laws now in effect in the new year require businesses to provide more for their workforce amid ongoing economic challenges brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, such as toughening rules requiring COVID-19 outbreak reporting and expanded family leave.
New CA Laws Toughen Business COVID-19 Outbreak Reporting, Expand Family Leave
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 207 New Deaths in L.A County; 17,197 Cases in SCV
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 207 new deaths and 20,414 new COVID-19 cases countywide, with 17,197 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 207 New Deaths in L.A County; 17,197 Cases in SCV
%d bloggers like this: