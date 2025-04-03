Jason Gibbs | Celebrate Arbor Day in Santa Clarita

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 3
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Tuesday, Apr 1, 2025
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Monarch Beauty Academy, Thursday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
|
For the third year in a row, The Master's University's basketball player Kaleb Lowery has been named an NAIA All-American, this time on the First Team.
|
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the launch of its 2025 Brand Boost Guide which offers tips, guidance and resources to support dietary supplement brands in identifying potential sales growth and risk management strategies.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball team completed the sweep of its old rival with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 controlling of the Arizona Christian Firestorm Saturday afternoon, March 29 in Glendale, Arizona.
|
Arbor Day is more than just a celebration, it’s a commitment to our future. Every year, communities across the world come together to plant trees, promote environmental stewardship and enhance the landscapes that make our cities and towns more beautiful and livable.
|
April 30 will be the final day for submitting comments regarding the updating of Los Angeles County Floodplain Management.
|
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 8 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear recommendations on establishing a unified permitting authority for the Altadena One-Stop Recovery Permitting Center relating to properties impacted by the Eaton Fire.
|
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
|
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide initiative that highlights the dangers of distracted driving and promotes safer driving habits.
|
One of the things that makes the city of Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play, is the wide range of amenities we offer our community.
|
Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.
|
The ability to put nutritious food on the table is one of the most important and pressing matters that low-income families face daily.
|
American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. (WPEK) gymnasium, located on the Valencia campus.
|
The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer. Applications for interested students are open now.
|
SCV Water received three prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
|
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
|
After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
|
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
|
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
|
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Time is running out to pre-register for the annual city of Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
|
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office.
|
The California Air Resources Board reports California’s air monitoring response to the January Los Angeles fires was the largest in state history.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.