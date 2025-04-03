Jason Gibbs | Celebrate Arbor Day in Santa Clarita

“Arbor Day is not like other holidays. Each of those reposes on the past, while Arbor Day proposes for the future.” – Julius Sterling Morton

Arbor Day is more than just a celebration, it’s a commitment to our future. Every year, communities across the world come together to plant trees, promote environmental stewardship and enhance the landscapes that make our cities and towns more beautiful and livable. Here in Santa Clarita, we proudly continue this tradition, honoring Arbor Day with a special celebration that encourages residents to take an active role in preserving our natural surroundings.

Arbor Day traces its roots back to 1872 in Nebraska where pioneers settling in the Nebraska Territory faced a vast, treeless prairie. Without trees, they lacked essential windbreaks to prevent soil erosion, natural resources for lumber and shade from the hot sun. Recognizing the need for greenery, Nebraska city newspaper editor and nature advocate Julius Sterling Morton proposed a tree-planting holiday to transform the landscape. His vision took root and on April 10, 1872, the first-ever Arbor Day was celebrated, with approximately one million trees planted across Nebraska.

Morton’s idea quickly spread, and within a few years, other states began adopting Arbor Day as an official celebration. Today, the holiday is recognized worldwide, encouraging communities to plant trees and foster a deeper appreciation for nature.

In Santa Clarita, we take great pride in our parks, trails and open spaces, ensuring that future generations will continue to enjoy the natural beauty that defines our city. For 34 consecutive years, Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Tree City U.S.A., a distinction awarded to cities that prioritize urban forestry, tree planting and green space preservation.

In 2024 alone, the city planted over 300 new trees, adding to our already impressive urban forest of more than 115,000 trees. These efforts reflect our dedication to enhancing the environment, improving air quality and encouraging a healthier, and more sustainable community.

This year, we invite residents to join us for our main Arbor Day event on Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The event will feature a special ceremonial tree planting with Santa Clarita City Council members teaming up with a local Girl Scout troop and the city’s Urban Forestry staff to plant a tree that will serve as a lasting symbol of our commitment to sustainability.

Unique to our community, Arbor Day in Santa Clarita isn’t just about planting trees, it’s about taking care of our community as a whole. That’s why the city’s Neighborhood Cleanup Event is also held on the same day, providing residents with a chance to make a direct impact by removing litter and ensuring that Santa Clarita remains a clean and welcoming place for all. With three satellite locations at The Centre, lower lot, Canyon Country Park and the Newhall Community Center, pre-registered volunteers can pick up bags, gloves, bagged mulch and a one-gallon plant provided by the city. Registration to volunteer for this event is still open, so please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com for more information.

Arbor Day serves as a reminder that each of us play a role in protecting our environment. Santa Clarita’s dedication to trees and green spaces is a testament to what a community can achieve when we work together toward a common goal. I look forward to seeing residents take part, whether by planting trees or volunteering, as we work toward a greener, healthier future for all.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

