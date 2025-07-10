header image

July 10
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
| Thursday, Jul 10, 2025

Jason GibbsThere are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.

This year, as we proudly celebrate the 35th anniversary of this iconic event series, we are honoring more than just great music. We’re celebrating three and a half decades of memories made right here in our own backyard.

Since its inception, Concerts in the Park has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the year, where lifelong friendships are made singing and dancing along to shared favorites, family summer traditions are formed and laughter and music linger long after the final verse. This year, we have an electrifying lineup of cover bands that reflect what Concerts in the Park has meant to us over the years, from dance-worthy pop to classic country and everything in between.

Every Saturday from July 12 to Aug. 30, Concerts in the Park will light up the Central Park field for eight straight weekends, wrapping up with a special, triple-headliner concert to conclude the 35th anniversary celebration. Each show begins at 7 p.m., but I recommend arriving early. Food trucks start serving at 5 p.m. and spots on the grass fill up fast. Whether you bring your own picnic or sample delicious bites from local food trucks, you’ll be ready to relax, unwind and enjoy what a summer evening should be like in Santa Clarita.

Now let’s talk music. We’re kicking off Concerts in the Park on Saturday, July 12 with Twist on Taylor, an energetic tribute to Taylor Swift. Swiftie or not, this performance is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to chart-topping hits, kicking off the event series with next-level excitement. On Saturday, July 19, Far Out Boy brings a tribute to Fall Out Boy, complete with the infectious energy and signature sound that made the band a 2000s rock favorite. The good vibes continue on Saturday, July 26 with Twisted Gypsy, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac that beautifully captures the band’s soulful harmonies and timeless style.

Saturday, Aug. 2 brings a country-fest with Redneck Rodeo, a fun-filled night of country hits that’s perfect for line dancing and singing along under the stars. On Saturday, Aug. 9, get ready for funk, soul, pop and 24-karat magic as Locked Out of Heaven brings a tribute to Bruno Mars. Expect powerful vocals and smooth grooves that will get all of Central Park on its feet. Following that on Saturday, Aug. 16, Always, Adele graces the stage with a heartfelt performance full of the soaring ballads and emotional power that Adele fans know and love. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 23, Blonde Ambition takes us through decades of pop perfection with a tribute to Madonna. From “Material Girl” to “Vogue,” this performance is a must-see for anyone who appreciates the Queen of Pop’s iconic style.

Finally, on Saturday, Aug. 30, we close out the summer while honoring 35 years of Concerts in the Park with a special, extended evening of music featuring three incredible tribute bands. The celebration begins with Dark Desert Highway at 4 p.m., as they deliver a smooth and soulful tribute to the Eagles, with spot-on vocals and classic guitar riffs. Bringing arena-level energy at 5:30 p.m., will be Dustland Fairytale, a tribute to The Killers and to cap off the night, The Pettybreakers take the stage at 7 p.m., with a powerful tribute to Tom Petty, closing out our milestone Concerts in the Park on the perfect note.

As someone who has attended this event year after year, I can say with confidence that Concerts in the Park is one of the true highlights of living in Santa Clarita. It’s not just about the music, it’s about the memories made dancing and singing along with your friends, family and neighbors, and being reminded of how strong our community truly is. I hope you’ll join me this summer at Central Park as we honor the past, celebrate the present and look ahead to the future of Concerts in the Park.

For the full lineup and more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Carousel Ranch will host "Cowgirls & Crystals," 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
Wild Fork Meat and Seafood Market is hosting it's one year anniversary party, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12.
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
The Master's University women's volleyball team, the defending GSAC champion, which finished the season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA last year, has released its fall 2025 schedule.
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
The Master's University 2025 women's soccer schedule has been released, and it features a season opener against a familiar foe, and a pair of new conference opponents.
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for an attempt armed robbery at the Smoke Depot located at 26930 The Old Road in Valencia.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV. 
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, questions remain on how effectively the city will get people to and from venues in a sprawling region that is famously ruled by cars.
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month. 
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVNews.com