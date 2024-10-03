Jason Gibbs | Explore Events at Santa Clarita Community Centers

|
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
The family of Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer in partnership with the American Red Cross presents the Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive on Monday, Oct. 7.
|
The city of Santa Clarita announces the return of the second annual Pet Adoption Week, Monday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 12.
|
The Sable Movie Ranch, located near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon Roads has been listed for sale at $35 million.
|
As fall approaches, the city of Santa Clarita is gearing up for its most anticipated season of the year.
|
On behalf of Q2 Solutions, IQVIA Laboratories invites members of the Santa Clarita Valley business community to the Grand Opening ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9-10:30 a.m.
|
California Institute of the Arts has announced the death of Robert J. Fitzpatrick, 84, (1940-2024), CalArt’s second president, who died on Sept. 30.
|
For the fifth consecutive time since its formation in 2018, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency with a WaterSense Excellence Award.
|
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened the Western State Conference, South Division portion of its schedule Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 2-0 victory over visiting Glendale College.
|
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2024 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.
|
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with local health partners and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating a possible human case of H5N1 bird flu
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
|
What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community.
|
LASD Sheriff Robert Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
|
Saugus Union School District is postponing its scheduled Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) in an effort to reformat the structure of the next meeting
|
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
|
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s third annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.
|
The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $1.55 million in federal grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program.
|
While inflation rates have leveled off from their 2022 peak, high costs are still affecting the day-to-day lives of most people, according to California State University, Northridge marketing professor Mariam Beruchashvili.
|
The Valencia High School Freshman volleyball team recently showcased their talent and determination as the team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
|
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take precautions against diseases spread by mosquitoes after recording six deaths caused by West Nile virus and ongoing transmission in many regions of California.
|
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita's Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
