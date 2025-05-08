Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate

Ready to embark on a global journey without leaving Santa Clarita? The city’s Celebrate event series is back with new countries to explore, featuring an immersive and exciting cultural celebration that brings the traditions, flavors and artistry of the world to the Canyon Country Community Center, at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Celebrate is held on the second Friday of each month, starting in May through September, from 6 to 9 p.m. The community will be transported to destinations across the globe and partake in culinary delights, mesmerizing live music, dance performances, arts, crafts and community booths. This is not just an event, but an adventure where families and friends can explore new traditions and expand their global awareness for free.

Enjoy spectacular stage performances that capture the essence of each featured country, including Ireland, Colombia, Italy and more. These performances bring to life the history, passion and artistic expression of different cultures, giving attendees a front-row seat to some of the most breathtaking entertainment from around the world.

The lawn area at the Canyon Country Community Center will be filled with unique sports, games and interactive experiences that highlight how different countries come together through play and tradition. These special activities not only provide fun and excitement for the community, but also offer educational opportunities and insight into the shared experiences that unite us all.

Start your adventure at the Santa Clarita Public Library Passport Booth where you can pick up your official Celebrate passport. Collect a unique stamp each month to be entered into a grand prize raffle at the end of the 2025 series in September. You can collect one stamp per event. The more events you attend, the more stamps you collect, increasing your chances of winning.

The first Celebrate event, on Friday, May 9, will transport you straight to the heart of Ireland. Experience the enchanting sounds of Craic in the Stone, a lively band that brings traditional Irish music to Santa Clarita. You are sure to be impressed with the skill of Irish step dancers as they perform routines that have been passed down through generations. Try your hand at Gaelic games, a beloved part of Irish culture and explore traditional arts and crafts.

No Irish celebration would be complete without a taste of customary cuisine and drinks. Savor classic Irish dishes, from hearty stews to sweet treats, while the Sister Cities Biergarten offers authentic Irish brews for attendees to enjoy. Every aspect and touch bring to life the myths and legends of Ireland, giving participants a deeper understanding of the country’s folklore. Whether you have Irish roots or are simply fascinated by the culture, this event is a perfect way to get in the spirit of Ireland without leaving your backyard.

On Friday, June 13, start your summer adventure in New Zealand with rock climbing, bungee jumping and surfing simulations. Learn about sheep herding and the traditions of the Māori culture through interactive demonstrations by Amelia Butler. This month’s experience will showcase the natural beauty and adventurous spirit of this island nation.

Next stop, Colombia. On Friday, July 11, this country’s colorful culture with lively music, vibrant crafts and flavorful cuisine will capture the heart and soul. The catchy rhythms of cumbia and vallenato will set the stage for an unforgettable evening, while art and hands-on activities highlight the nation’s rich heritage.

August will bring Italy’s la dolce vita to Santa Clarita. Explore Roman-inspired mosaic art projects while enjoying live, traditional music. On Friday, Aug. 8, visitors will be transported to the streets of Rome and Venice with performances, classic Italian cuisine and interactive art experiences inspired by Italy’s grand artistic history. End your summer with a journey to Thailand on Friday, Sept. 12. Explore Southeast Asia with mesmerizing Thai dance performances, cultural showcases, flavorful cuisine and engaging arts and crafts.

These celebrations are a rare opportunity to engage with cultures from around the world without ever having to board a plane. Mark your calendars and join us as we dance to the sounds of an Irish jig, experience New Zealand adventures, taste the bold flavors of Colombia, gaze upon Roman-inspired mosaics and participate in traditional Thai crafts. Every month offers a new country, and I encourage all residents to embrace the rich diversity that makes our world so special.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Celebrate, email AEO@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 250-3787.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

