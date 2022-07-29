Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow

It was another great year for filming in Santa Clarita! July marked the end of the fiscal year, and the numbers are officially in for the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office! The last year saw 627 film permits issued for location filming leading to 1,729 film days. With this added momentum, we have reached another record milestone achievement with nearly $44 million in estimated economic impact, which is $10 million more than last year! These great accomplishments are made possible by the successful collaboration with the various production teams and location crews that work in the city, along with the community of studios and movie ranches that attract filming to the area. All of this adds up to Santa Clarita being the ideal setting to create a movie, so let’s take a look at some film highlights from the previous year.

With the abundance of streaming platforms, viewers can enjoy quality content right from the comfort of their very own homes. Reality television had a big year in Santa Clarita as shows like Wipeout and Holey Moley continue to entertain us as contestants face unique obstacle courses with never-before-seen challenges. Other television shows that have been filmed locally include “Star Trek: Picard,” “Mayans MC,” “CSI Las Vegas,” “NCIS,” “Pam & Tommy,” “Hacks” and “Westworld” just to name a few.

Feature-length productions also continue to film within our city, utilizing the picturesque neighborhoods and rugged landscapes that have been featured since the silver-screen days of film legends William S. Hart and Charlie Chaplin. More recently, blockbuster films including “Dog“ shot scenes in the Backwoods Inn and the Oak Tree Gun Club, while features including “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and the Academy Award-winning film “King Richard” have been filmed in locally-based soundstages.

Part of Santa Clarita’s filmmaking success is also made possible by the numerous sound stages and movie ranches that suit just about any need. Not to mention the other various programs the city offers. These include a one-stop Film Office for permitting, the Film Incentive Program and the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone. The California Film and Television Tax Credit Program also benefit the city as numerous approved projects have continued to film on-location locally.

We are thankful to have this important industry based in our city and enrich our community through local tax dollars that go right back into the projects and programs that benefit our residents. In addition to film professionals working in Santa Clarita, over 6,000 industry professionals live here as well, enabling them to skip the commute and enjoy the high quality of life our city is known for.

With our award-winning film program celebrating its 20th birthday earlier this year and another record year for film permitting, there is much to celebrate. Filmmaking not only contributes to our local economy but also entertains us just as much, making us laugh, cry and everything in-between. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to visit the Santa Clarita Film website and get an insider’s look at a full list of productions that have been filmed here. You can also follow the city’s Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita) or by contacting the Film Office at (661)284-1425.

Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

