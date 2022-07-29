Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Friday, Jul 29, 2022
It was another great year for filming in Santa Clarita!
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of cryptocurrency and your estate plan on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Join local Eagle Scouts for family-friendly activities and learn more about the great outdoors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., during a community hike to be held at East Walker Ranch.
Celebrate the diversity of the community at the summer celebration "Celebrate the Caribbean" Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
The Quickstart Your Kayak workshop will be held Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. and taught by Anthea Raymond at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.
Once again, it’s time for Art Tank at the MAIN Theatre.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 18 new deaths and 7,009 new cases countywide, with 218 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a live webinar on the 2022-23 California Competes Tax Credits.
The first time in Santa Clarita Valley history a club soccer team from the SCV has won a National Championship.
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
During Tuesday's Episode of America's Got Talent, one nerdy Comedian from Santa Clarita entertained the judges enough to get three yeses to move on to the next round.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Chair Holly J. Mitchell to establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Commercial Property Acquisition Program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 7,316 new cases countywide and 177 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Sylmar for paving work.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,547 new cases countywide and 78 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five new artists to create work to be displayed above the Children’s Area in the Valencia Library Branch from March 2023 through March 2024.
