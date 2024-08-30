Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally

“A river is more than an amenity; it is a treasure.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

As fall is approaching, the city of Santa Clarita prepares for one of its popular annual events, the River Rally and Environmental Expo! Over a thousand Santa Clarita residents come together to help keep our city clean and healthy. Families, neighborhoods and local organizations have made volunteering for the River Rally a cherished annual tradition. This opportunity enhances our local environment while providing an enriching experience that fosters connections, all while having a good time.

Now is the time to sign up to volunteer at the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21. This event will take place at a new location, the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex (23780 Auto Center Court) where volunteers will clean up trash and debris from the Santa Clara River with friends and family.

The River Rally not only offers a unique and enjoyable chance to actively engage with your community but also plays a crucial role in preserving the health and beauty of the riverbed. The Santa Clara River is under significant strain from the direct influx of debris channeled through the surrounding storm drain system. When streets are littered, this debris inevitably finds its way into the riverbed, where it severely impacts the river’s biological health. Volunteers have uncovered some surprising items during their cleanups: in addition to the usual bottles, cans and bags, they have removed shopping carts and even an entire basketball hoop! The presence of such diverse debris highlights the urgent need for ongoing community involvement to protect and preserve the river’s ecosystem.

To take part in this year’s River Rally, all volunteers need to pre-register. For detailed information about the event and to access the registration portal, visit GreenSantaClarita.com. Then, come the day of the event, volunteers should wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the task of clearing litter and debris from the riverbed. Remember to bring sunscreen, a hat to shield yourself from the sun and a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Turn your River Rally experience into a memorable adventure! Embrace eco-friendly options by carpooling, walking, taking public transit or cycling along the picturesque trails to the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex. Cyclists will have the added convenience of a free bike valet service provided by Incycle, offering a safe and secure place to park your bike while you enjoy the event.

Make the most of your River Rally experience by immersing yourself in the Environmental Expo, where you can engage in enlightening discussions and gather materials from both familiar and new exhibitors. Stroll through the field to visit nearly two dozen booths representing non-profits, community organizations and government agencies. Don’t forget to swing by the city’s Environmental Services booth for exclusive River Rally hats and water bottles, available while supplies last. There will also be an arts and crafts station with themed coloring books focused on stormwater for children to enjoy. Discover practical advice on protecting our local watershed, preventing pollution, recycling and you will even have the chance to meet live animals!

We greatly appreciate the incredible support and dedication of our volunteers from past years, whose efforts have truly made a difference. Together, we can build on our achievements and continue making a positive impact in preserving the Santa Clara River. Your participation is crucial as we strive to protect and enhance this vital natural resource for the benefit of future generations.

Discover more about the Santa Clara River, the River Rally and how you can contribute to keeping Santa Clarita clean and green by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com. For any questions about signing up to volunteer or general volunteering with the City, don’t hesitate to reach out to volunteers@santaclarita.gov. We are eagerly looking forward to seeing you at the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo!

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

