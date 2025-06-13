Jason Gibbs | Staying Safe in the Water

“The only reason I started swimming was for water safety. Then, once I started falling in love with sports, I got more comfortable with it.” – Michael Phelps

Nothing says summer like spending the day at the pool, going to the beach or cooling off at the lake with friends and family.

As enjoyable as the water can be, it also comes with serious risks if proper safety precautions aren’t taken. As a father of two, I know firsthand how important water safety is. It’s something I take very seriously, because accidents happen in seconds and preparation is key to preventing tragedy. Like Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps once shared, his journey into the world of swimming began as a simple effort to stay safe around the water, proof that water safety is an important life skill for everyone, no matter their age or athletic ability.

Here in Santa Clarita, we are fortunate to have nine public pools operated by the city, including the new indoor pool at the Valencia Community Center. These facilities provide safe spaces for residents of all ages to swim, learn new skills and enjoy recreational activities, like lap swim, water volleyball, underwater hockey and water aerobics.

While you’re at our pools, you’ll see our dedicated team of lifeguards who go through extensive training, including in-water and on-land first aid, emergency response and water rescue techniques. Their work goes beyond supervision, they help community members build confidence and skills needed to stay safe in and around water through classes and aquatic programming, all year long.

Water safety starts at home, whether at a neighborhood pool, a family gathering or anywhere your child might be near water. Simple actions like never letting children swim alone, making sure everyone wears a properly fitted lifejacket, especially near open water and teaching your child to float or swim to the pool’s edge can make all the difference. Adults should also be aware of their own swimming abilities.

To further promote these important practices, the city will host Water Safety Day at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Saturday, June 21. This event is designed to teach families about drowning prevention and emergency preparedness in a fun, interactive environment.

Participants will receive a stamp card and visit a series of safety stations located on the Waterslide and Dive Pool decks. These stations will feature hands-on activities and demonstrations, including sun safety tips, calling 9-1-1, a live water rescue performed by our city lifeguards and a CPR demonstration, equipping attendees with valuable life-saving knowledge. By experiencing these activities, families can gain a better understanding of what to do in an emergency and how to stay safe every time they’re near the water.

While Water Safety Day is a great event, our commitment to drowning prevention doesn’t stop there. The city’s Aquatics Division offers American Red Cross-certified swim lessons year-round for infants, children, teens and adults. These programs not only teach participants how to swim, but also emphasize floating, treading water and safely exiting the pool—skills that could one day save a life.

As we dive into another summer season, I encourage all residents to make water safety a priority. Whether you’re heading to one of our public pools, going for a beach day or spending time by the backyard pool, take a moment to review safety rules with your family. Make sure lifejackets are worn, when necessary, children are always supervised and swimming skills are continuously practiced.

For more information about aquatics programming and upcoming events like Water Safety Day, visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or contact the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center at (661)250-3740.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

