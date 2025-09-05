header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
| Friday, Sep 5, 2025
Stuntman

Stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC, will be honored on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with an Emmy Award for Engineering, Science & Technology for his groundbreaking work in fire stunt gel development.

The 77th Annual Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards will be presented at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The Television Academy announced the winners of the 2025 Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The Television Academy press release announced Dumenigo and Action Factory’s Play’n with Fire Hydrogels

Recipient: Jayson Dumenigo for the development of Action Factory’s Play’n with Fire Hydrogels with the following statement:

“Action Factory’s Play’n with Fire Hydrogels are innovative, high-performance polymers engineered to provide unmatched protection against extreme heat during the performance of fire stunts. Designed for durability and application at 74-76 degrees F; not iced, these gels maintain exceptional stability and require minimal reapplication even under the most intense conditions, significantly cutting down on the time it takes to accomplish a fire stunt on set. In a record-breaking stunt, it withstood direct flame exposure for five minutes and 25 seconds and temperatures upward of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Its reliability, ease of use and groundbreaking heat-protective technology make Play’n with Fire gels a game-changer for television and stunt professionals, setting a new standard in safety and performance.”

This television recognition comes just months after receiving recognition from the Academy for his feature film contributions.

On April 29, Dumenigo was recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with an Academy plaque for developing a hydrogel that burns hotter on camera for longer periods of time. His product, through his Action Factory LLC, is a clear gel that can be smeared on skin or clothes. He created the product 15 years ago.

The Motion Picture Academy recogniton came for his fire work on the upcoming John Wick spinoff “Ballerina.”

Dumenigo is a stunt coordinator and action designer with more than 28 years of experience and over 300 film and television credits.

His fire specific innovations are showcased in high-profile projects such as the flamethrower sequences in “Ballerina” (2025), starring Ana de Armas, “9-1-1,” “The Rookie” and “Lost.”

Dumenigo is a 2011 Guinness World Record holder for the “Longest Duration Fully on Fire Without Oxygen” (5 minutes, 25 seconds).

His company Action Factory fire technologies have also contributed to live entertainment events including Feld Entertainment, Cirque du Soleil and Universal theme parks.

A six-time Taurus World Stunt Award nominee and winner of the 2023 Taurus for Best High Work, Dumenigo designed both performer and manned camera rigs operating over 150 feet in the air for the feature film “The Man from Toronto,” starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart. He is also a multiple Screen Actor Guild Award nominee.

Dumenigo has supervised, designed and coordinated action for some of the industry’s most ambitious projects including “Blade Runner 2049,” “Black Widow,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Halo” (Season 2), “Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Daredevil,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “NCIS: Origins,” “9-1-1: Lone Star” and the upcoming “The Naked Gun” reboot starring Liam Neeson.

A multi-patent holding inventor, Dumenigo develops original products for the stunt community and is now expanding those innovations into mass-market applications.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced it will introduce a new competitive category for Best Stunt Design. This marks the first time stunt professionals will be recognized at the Oscars, with the first award presented at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, honoring films released in 2027. The new category is a culmination of decades of lobbying by the stunt community to recognize the integral, creative and collaborative role of stunt design in filmmaking.

For more information on the winners of the 2025 Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards visit www.televisionacademy.com/features/news/awards-news/2025-engineering-250902.

Stuntman 2

(Photos on top of post and above) On April 29, stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC were recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with an Academy plaque for fire stunt gel development. Photo credits:2025 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences; Science and Technology Awards.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-05-2025 Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
09-05-2025 Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
09-03-2025 Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
09-03-2025 Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
08-28-2025 Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Art Exhibits to Focus on Los Angeles, Place, People
California State University, Northridge’s Art Galleries is exploring the city of Los Angeles, particularly its unrecognized and under-appreciated parts, in its latest exhibition, “The Journey is the Destination: Recording Los Angeles.”
CSUN Art Exhibits to Focus on Los Angeles, Place, People
Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
Stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC, will be honored with an Emmy Award for Engineering, Science & Technology for his groundbreaking work in fire stunt gel development.
Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance has announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Centre in Santa Clarita.
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Sept. 8-12: Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans will again be reducing lanes at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation Sept. 8-12.
Sept. 8-12: Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
COC Names Katelyn Nelson and Carlos Mendez Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Nelson (women's volleyball) and Carlos Mendez (men's soccer) have been named the Jersey Mike's COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Aug. 25-30. Nelson and Mendez are the first set of honorees for the 2025 fall semester.
COC Names Katelyn Nelson and Carlos Mendez Student-Athletes of the Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Sept. 9: City Council to Review Update on Old Town Newhall Shuttle
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at City Hall, to receive an update on the Shuttle Service Pilot Program that operated in Old Town Newhall in July and August 2025.
Sept. 9: City Council to Review Update on Old Town Newhall Shuttle
Sept. 18: Oktoberfest SENSES Block Party
The final SENSES Block Party of the year presented by the city of Santa Clarita, will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall and this months theme is Oktoberfest.
Sept. 18: Oktoberfest SENSES Block Party
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Wildfire Response
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has introduced a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the FireGuard program, which utilizes Department of Defense satellites to detect wildfires and distribute information to firefighting efforts on the ground.
Whitesides Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Wildfire Response
Sept. 26: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Harbor Cove Beach
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-noon at Harbor Cove Beach.
Sept. 26: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Harbor Cove Beach
Sept. 6: Family First, Reconnect, Play Workshop at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library is teaming up with the SCV Pregnancy Center to host a Family First: Reconnect and Play workshop Saturday, Sept. 6, 1:30- 3 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 6: Family First, Reconnect, Play Workshop at Newhall Library
Californians Urged to Observe and Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings
As California Biodiversity Day approaches, California State Parks Foundation is asking the public to help observe and report sightings of western monarch butterflies.
Californians Urged to Observe and Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings
Sept. 26-28: ‘Jeff Frame, An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)’ at The MAIN
"Jeff Frame: An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)," a one person show by Jeff Frame will be running at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 26- Sunday, Sept. 28.
Sept. 26-28: ‘Jeff Frame, An Upcycled Life (Unpacking How I Got Here)’ at The MAIN
Fall Classes, New Student Discounts at ARTree
Now is the perfect time to join the ARTree creative community. New students get $20 off their first class with code "NEW", valid through Oct. 31. Spots are still available for fall classes and fun events are happening.
Fall Classes, New Student Discounts at ARTree
Sept. 9: Supervisors to Hear Report on Plan to Curtail Street Racing
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the chief executive officer’s strategic plan to curtail street racing in Los Angeles County.
Sept. 9: Supervisors to Hear Report on Plan to Curtail Street Racing
Williamson’s Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Canyons to Victory
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened its season with a dramatic 2-1 victory after sophomore Bailey Williamson scored a stoppage time goal to push the Cougars past San Diego Miramar College in Friday night's (Aug. 29) season opener.
Williamson’s Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Canyons to Victory
Canyons Cross Country Teams Finish Top-Three, Jamison Gets Victory
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison won the annual San Diego Cross Country Kickoff event on Friday, Aug. 29 to begin the 2025 season, leading the way as the Cougars' women's team finished second and the men's squad took third in the team standings.
Canyons Cross Country Teams Finish Top-Three, Jamison Gets Victory
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
SCV Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is pleased to announce a new, convenient way for residents to connect with law enforcement. 
SCV Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational  planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCVNews.com