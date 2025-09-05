Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel

Stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC, will be honored on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with an Emmy Award for Engineering, Science & Technology for his groundbreaking work in fire stunt gel development.

The 77th Annual Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards will be presented at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The Television Academy announced the winners of the 2025 Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The Television Academy press release announced Dumenigo and Action Factory’s Play’n with Fire Hydrogels

Recipient: Jayson Dumenigo for the development of Action Factory’s Play’n with Fire Hydrogels with the following statement:

“Action Factory’s Play’n with Fire Hydrogels are innovative, high-performance polymers engineered to provide unmatched protection against extreme heat during the performance of fire stunts. Designed for durability and application at 74-76 degrees F; not iced, these gels maintain exceptional stability and require minimal reapplication even under the most intense conditions, significantly cutting down on the time it takes to accomplish a fire stunt on set. In a record-breaking stunt, it withstood direct flame exposure for five minutes and 25 seconds and temperatures upward of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Its reliability, ease of use and groundbreaking heat-protective technology make Play’n with Fire gels a game-changer for television and stunt professionals, setting a new standard in safety and performance.”

This television recognition comes just months after receiving recognition from the Academy for his feature film contributions.

On April 29, Dumenigo was recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with an Academy plaque for developing a hydrogel that burns hotter on camera for longer periods of time. His product, through his Action Factory LLC, is a clear gel that can be smeared on skin or clothes. He created the product 15 years ago.

The Motion Picture Academy recogniton came for his fire work on the upcoming John Wick spinoff “Ballerina.”

Dumenigo is a stunt coordinator and action designer with more than 28 years of experience and over 300 film and television credits.

His fire specific innovations are showcased in high-profile projects such as the flamethrower sequences in “Ballerina” (2025), starring Ana de Armas, “9-1-1,” “The Rookie” and “Lost.”

Dumenigo is a 2011 Guinness World Record holder for the “Longest Duration Fully on Fire Without Oxygen” (5 minutes, 25 seconds).

His company Action Factory fire technologies have also contributed to live entertainment events including Feld Entertainment, Cirque du Soleil and Universal theme parks.

A six-time Taurus World Stunt Award nominee and winner of the 2023 Taurus for Best High Work, Dumenigo designed both performer and manned camera rigs operating over 150 feet in the air for the feature film “The Man from Toronto,” starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart. He is also a multiple Screen Actor Guild Award nominee.

Dumenigo has supervised, designed and coordinated action for some of the industry’s most ambitious projects including “Blade Runner 2049,” “Black Widow,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Halo” (Season 2), “Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Daredevil,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “NCIS: Origins,” “9-1-1: Lone Star” and the upcoming “The Naked Gun” reboot starring Liam Neeson.

A multi-patent holding inventor, Dumenigo develops original products for the stunt community and is now expanding those innovations into mass-market applications.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced it will introduce a new competitive category for Best Stunt Design. This marks the first time stunt professionals will be recognized at the Oscars, with the first award presented at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, honoring films released in 2027. The new category is a culmination of decades of lobbying by the stunt community to recognize the integral, creative and collaborative role of stunt design in filmmaking.

For more information on the winners of the 2025 Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards visit www.televisionacademy.com/features/news/awards-news/2025-engineering-250902.

(Photos on top of post and above) On April 29, stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC were recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with an Academy plaque for fire stunt gel development. Photo credits:2025 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences; Science and Technology Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...