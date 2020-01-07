JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events

JCI Santa Clarita always has some fun events for everyone to join. The start of the new year means a new board for the JCI Santa Clarita. We have two event this month for you to mix and mingle with our new board member and active members.

JCI Chat N Chills are events that we host for everyone to come learn from a professional and to get

to know the JCI’s a little better. We usually invite someone that we all look up to. For example, this

month we have Bruce Fortine. Bruce is a founding SCV Jaycees member, he is also a COC Foundation Board Member. He is COC past Board of Trustees and Silver Spur honoree.

Come and join the Jaycees for our first JCI Chat N Chill of the New Year on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Vincenzo’s Pizza in Saugus starting at 6:00 p.m. Bruce Fortine will be speaking to us. Afterwards, stay to chat and chill with members of JCI Santa Clarita who will share details on our latest and upcoming projects and events as well as upcoming volunteer and leadership training opportunities.

The timeline of the event is Mix & Mingle from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Bruce will speak from 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm and they you can chat and chill from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Located at Vincenzo’s Pizza – 20701 Plum Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. This event is free everyone.

For more information go to https://www.jcisantaclarita.com/events/jcisc-january-chat-n-chill.

Our second event is the JCI Coffee & Connections. We understand most people have busy lives so we want to make sure we have opportunities for everyone to mix and mingle with each other, which is why we created our JCI Coffee & Connections. Come relax and enjoy a cup of coffee (or tea) with friends, members and alumni of JCI Santa Clarita. This is a great opportunity to meet and make deep and meaningful connections.

Our first one of this year will be Jan. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Starbucks Granary Square: 25912 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. This event is free everyone.

To get involved in Santa Clarita’s Premier Young Leadership Network visit our website at www.jcisantaclarita.com.

About Junior Chamber International

Junior Chamber International is a worldwide federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly

200,000 members aged 21-40. The Santa Clarita Valley chapter has over 50 members and is famous for our

SCV 40 Under Forty and Santa’s Helpers projects.

Where do we do this?

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and in more than 5,000 communities in over 100 countries worldwide.

What’s in it for you?

The opportunities to achieve more than you would have thought possible as a business, social, and political leader and the chance to meet and build a network with JCI members from our community, state, nation and the world.